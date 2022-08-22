Guests gather to celebrate the restoration of the clock tower at Wolterton Park in north Norfolk. - Credit: Wolterton Park

Things are looking up for a stately home after the restoration of an 18th-century clock tower.

A ceremony for the time-keeping turret at Wolterton Hall, north of Aylsham, took place in front of 50 people earlier this month.

The hall, formerly owned by the Walpole family, is now the home of Peter Sheppard and Keith Day, who over the past six years have been gradually restoring the building and its estate.

Mr Sheppard said: “The clock tower, which was in a state of near collapse, has been restored as part of the plan for the total renovation of the coach house and stables.

Keith Day, Duncan Baker MP and Peter Sheppard at the ceremony for the restored clock tower at Wolterton Hall in north Norfolk. - Credit: Wolterton Park

"These were built by Horatio Walpole, brother of Sir Robert, who was building Houghton Hall at the same time.

"We are grateful to Historic Houses Foundation who gave us a grant towards the works."

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, was among the guests at the ceremony.

He said: “It is important that we have people like Peter and Keith because, quite simply, they are restoring our heritage while increasing the region’s prosperity.

"There is not enough support for people like them, who are doing this for future generations to look at and enjoy. We are so fortunate they put in all that effort for the good of the community and in preserving our heritage."

Wolterton Hall was built in 1741 by Baron Horatio Walpole, brother of Britain's first prime minister Robert Walpole.

It was left vacant after the ninth Baron Walpole, Robert, died in 1989.

The renovated clock tower at Wolterton Hall. - Credit: Wolterton Park

Since Mr Sheppard and Mr Day bought the estate in 2016, two 'ha-ha' walls have been rebuilt, two ponds have been dredged, and two miles of estate fencing have replaced barbed wire.

Walled gardens have been partially restored and more than 200 trees have been planted.

The main hall is nearing completion, and the owners now plan to restore three gardeners' cottages, four piggeries, tennis courts and to complete works on the walled gardens.

But Mr Sheppard voiced frustration that despite Wolterton Hall being a Grade I listed house, grant money from the Covid Recovery Fund or from English Heritage has not been available.















