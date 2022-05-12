News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Human rights monolith to be unveiled on village green

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:35 AM May 12, 2022
Teucer Wilson, who have engraved a stone commissioned by Amnesty International,

Teucer Wilson, who have engraved a stone commissioned by Amnesty International, which will be sited at Wiveton Village Green. - Credit: Archant

The struggle to protect human rights around the world is to be enshrined in stone - on a north Norfolk village green. 

Amnesty International’s north Norfolk group has commissioned a monolith made of sandstone from the Forest of Dean.

The stone features an inscription carved by Aylsham-based letter cutter Teucer Wilson, and will be unveiled at its new permanent home on Wiveton Village Green on June 11 at 11am.

Kate Vogler, from the Amnesty group, said: "Most of our fundraising or campaigning is very immediate. This stone will be more permanent. It is both a memorial to, and a reminder of, the struggle to protect human rights around the world.

"Sadly the world appears to need reminding about human rights now more than ever.”

Ms Vogler thanked Wiveton Parish Council for allowing the stone to be sited on the green. Its inscription, designed to give visitors and walkers food for thought, will read: ‘It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness'.


