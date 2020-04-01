Café vows to brighten its window to spread happiness

The owners of All Things Nice in Cawston are asking people to bring in their artwork and poems. Pictured is co-owner Amanda Marks. Picture: DONNA-LOUSIE BISHOP Archant

The owners of a north Norfolk café are helping to promote happiness amid the coronavirus pandemic by asking people to share their creative works to display in their window.

Elliot and Amanda Marks, owners of All Things Nice, based in Cawston, between Reepham and Aylsham, made the appeal via the village’s Facebook page.

The post read: “Just a thought... I have a massive window doing nothing at the moment.

“If anybody wants to draw a happy picture or write a meaningful statement/poem, then if you are passing on your daily exercise pop it through the letter box and let’s see if we can fill the window with a bit of happiness for everyone.”

The window, based on High Street, is one of the most prominent in the village’s centre and the idea has already attracted attention from individuals wanting to help brighten it up.

More than a hundred people have liked the comment, with dozens more offering to create something to display.

Schoolchildren of key workers currently being cared for by staff at Cawston Primary Academy are also planning on sending in their creations too.

Mrs Marks, who took over the running of the café with her husband more than eight years ago, said she came up with the idea to inject a bit of happiness into the village at this time.

She said: “I just thought about this huge window we have here and how nice it would be to make use of it while we are unable to have people inside.

“It’s not just for children, but anyone who wants to share something special - maybe they’ve spent time on a colouring project from a mindfullness book, or they’ve written something they’d like to share - we’d love to put anything positive up.

“It would be lovely to fill it completely and have it as a nice landmark in the village for people to come and look at for those taking their daily exercise around the village.”

Although the cafe’s restaurant area remains shut, as per government guidelines, the café remains open for people to buy essential items.

The Marks have also implemented measures to make sure customers are able to maintain the two-metre distance guideline and are also offering home delivery to the most vulnerable or families and individuals in self-isolation.

