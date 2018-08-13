Wind turbine plans continue to divide opinion in north Norfolk

Published: 3:42 PM August 13, 2018 Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020

Opposing views have been expressed after it emerged that there would be no new public inquiry into controversial plans for two wind turbines in north Norfolk.

As reported, an inspector at the High Court decided it could be dealt with by written representations. The turbines would be about a mile apart at Bodham and Selbrigg.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) ward member Georgie Perry-Warnes said: 'I support the applications and consider the legal challenges mounted by the council are not the best use of taxpayers' money. In my opinion, people are not being denied their voice as they were heard at the original six-day public inquiry.'

However, High Kelling Parish Council supports NNDC in its continuing opposition to the turbines.

A spokesman said: 'We feel that the paltry contribution these two individual turbines might make is insignificant compared to the damage they would cause to our environment.'