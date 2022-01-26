News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'Wild Church' events to start on north Norfolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:34 AM January 26, 2022
The grave of James Reynolds at All Saints Church, Beeston Regis. Picture: Ian Burt

All Saints Church, Beeston Regis. - Credit: Ian Burt

Taking religion outside is the aim of a new programme being launched at a north Norfolk church. 

All Saints in Beeston Regis is launching a regular 'Wild Church' event, starting on Sunday, February 20, 2pm-3.15pm.

Wild Church will will involve fun, all-aged activities with the aim of helping people connect with God through nature. 

Meanwhile, the church is looking forward to a full programme of events this spring, after it was closed in spring last year due to works.

The church saw a £25,500 project to repair the roof, parapets and rainwater gutters, which has since made the building watertight. 

Martin Braybrook, from the parochial parish council, said the works had been of great benefit to the popular place of worship, which sits on the cliffs between Cromer and Sheringham.

Mr Braybrook said: "We do get a lot of visitors, because we are close to the coastal path and a caravan path."  

North Norfolk News

