400-year-old pub under new management

New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. L-R, barmaid Dulcie Bailey, Reece Musson, Linda Musson, Peter Musson, Kevin 'Sid' Freeman, sous-chef, and Steve Smith, consultant chef. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

A 400-year-old pub is under new management with the tenants investing £25,000 in the business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. L-R, Steve Smith, consultant chef, Kevin 'Sid' Freeman, sous-chef, Peter Musson, Linda Musson, Reece Musson, and barmaid Dulcie Bailey. Pictures: Brittany Woodman New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. L-R, Steve Smith, consultant chef, Kevin 'Sid' Freeman, sous-chef, Peter Musson, Linda Musson, Reece Musson, and barmaid Dulcie Bailey. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The new owners at the Wheatsheaf in Church Road, West Beckham, near Sheringham, are settled in and have already made significant changes.

Peter and Linda Musson are new to the pub industry. Mrs Musson was a mental health nurse while her husband ran several business ventures, including fishing lakes in France.

Mr Musson said: "We want to stress that the pub is under new management. We are making quite an investment in food and have a new head chef.

"We both love food and good wine, and Majestic Wines helped us put it together. We have 16 wines and sparkling and champagne. We have three real ales including one brewed by the Fat Car Brewery, called the Wheatsheaf Ale."

New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. L-R, Steve Smith, consultant chef, Kevin 'Sid' Freeman, sous-chef, Linda Musson, Peter Musson, Reece Musson, and barmaid Dulcie Bailey. Pictures: Brittany Woodman New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. L-R, Steve Smith, consultant chef, Kevin 'Sid' Freeman, sous-chef, Linda Musson, Peter Musson, Reece Musson, and barmaid Dulcie Bailey. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Mr Musson's son Reece used to work at the Fat Cat pub and is now on the management team at the Wheatsheaf.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Musson added: "We will have four B&B rooms and one self-catering cottage. Every last Friday of the month we will have a blues trio inside the pub. In the summer we'll have live music and barbecues.

"We have invested £25,000 in the decor, refurbishment, new kitchen floor and equipment.

New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. New owners Peter and Linda Musson. Pictures: Brittany Woodman New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. New owners Peter and Linda Musson. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

"This is a new venture for us. We knew it was going to be hard work. We are a destination pub, not really a drinkers' pub. We are primarily a restaurant, and like to think we serve fine dining at an affordable price.

"We love mussels and seafood and have a wonderful dessert menu. We will change the menu every three months. We use local supplies for fish, meat, and vegetables.

"We have a new addition to the restaurant called the bistro, and it's a more exclusive dining experience, in the former tearoom and shop."

And while they admit the pub may be off the beaten track, it's only two miles from Sheringham, five from Holt and six from Cromer.

Mrs Musson added: "We are a quaint, traditional pub in a beautiful setting but not far away from the seaside or towns."