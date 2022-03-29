7 things to do in north Norfolk this Easter holiday

One-day-old lamb, known as Benjamin Button as he looked old and wrinkly when he was born, at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant

From egg hunts and train rides to nature trails and new-born lambs, there is plenty to keep families across north Norfolk busy this Easter.

Here are just some of the events happening during the school holidays beginning this weekend.

A two-day-old lamb at Wroxham Barns with its proud mum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Lambing Live and Easter Eggstravaganza

Where? Wroxham Barns

When? April 2-19

Visitors to the fun park's maternity barn will get to meet newborn lambs and might also get to see lambs being born.

Tickets, costing £13.99 for anyone aged two-years-old and above, also allow unlimited rides and play.

Visit wroxhambarns.co.uk for more details.

Spring Steam Gala

Where? North Norfolk Railway

When? April 1-3

This annual event, making its welcome return, will have three days of jam-packed passenger trains, using rarely seen rolling stock with five locomotives dating from 1925 up to 1957.

The heritage railway will also be operating three historic trains over Easter weekend, April 15 to 18.

For more info, visit: www.nnrailway.co.uk

North Norfolk Railway's spring Steam Gala at Sheringham station. Pictured is the Black Prince steam Loco in SHeringham Station. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

Easter Eggspress

Where? Bure Valley Railway

When? April 2-18

Children who hop on board this year's Easter Eggspress will get a free Easter egg on completion of the trail.

For more details and pricing, visit: www.bvrw.co.uk/events/easter-eggspress

Exterior of the house at Blickling Estate, Norfolk. - Credit: ©National Trust Images/ Ian Ward

Easter Egg Hunts

Where? Blickling Estate

When? Daily from April 2-19, 10am to 5pm

Hunt for Easter eggs along nature trails and enjoy nature-inspired activities along the way.

A ticket costing £3 per child includes a chocolate egg at end of the trail.

More information available here: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/blickling-estate

Easter 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pictured is a girl on an egg-cellent adventure. Picture: LAURA FRANCIS - Credit: Archant

Dippy's Egg-cellent Easter

Where? Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure park,

When? April 2-19

Meet Dippy and friends and help find the missing Easter eggs hidden across the park.

For more information, visit: www.roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk/easter-at-roarr/

The Pesky Bunnies Easter Eggs-pedition

Where? Bewilderwood

When? April 2-19

Families can wind their way through tunnels and tree houses and find where they pesky bunnies have hidden their Easter eggs.

Visit the fun park's website for more information.

A Viking longship is burned on the beach as part of Sheringham Scira Viking Festival - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

Scira Viking Festival

Where? Sheringham

When? April 9

The event, which was cancelled last year due to Covid, will take place on Saturday, April 9.

Battle re-enactments will entertain visitors at Beeston Common from 10am to 4pm, followed by a parade of Vikings with torches through the town, before culminating in the burning of a model longship.

The festival was first held in 2013, intended by founder Colin Seal to be "a celebration of our Viking heritage".















