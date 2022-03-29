7 things to do in north Norfolk this Easter holiday
- Credit: Archant
From egg hunts and train rides to nature trails and new-born lambs, there is plenty to keep families across north Norfolk busy this Easter.
Here are just some of the events happening during the school holidays beginning this weekend.
Lambing Live and Easter Eggstravaganza
Where? Wroxham Barns
When? April 2-19
Visitors to the fun park's maternity barn will get to meet newborn lambs and might also get to see lambs being born.
Tickets, costing £13.99 for anyone aged two-years-old and above, also allow unlimited rides and play.
Visit wroxhambarns.co.uk for more details.
Most Read
- 1 Woman finds treasure chest full of coins on Norfolk beach
- 2 Parents pay tribute to 'rising star' son after death in hotel
- 3 North Norfolk beach named one of UK's best for 2022
- 4 Anger as deal struck to sell Holt Hall to mystery buyer - as a home
- 5 Market town car park opens - after three year delay
- 6 Theatre couple's matrimony perfect preparation for stage roles
- 7 Two north Norfolk hotels named among most stunning coastal stays
- 8 'It's awful' - Campaigners who battled to save Holt Hall angry at sale
- 9 Campaign delight as National Trust to replace Stiffkey marshes' bridge
- 10 Decade-long fight over seaside 'castle' returns to planners
Spring Steam Gala
Where? North Norfolk Railway
When? April 1-3
This annual event, making its welcome return, will have three days of jam-packed passenger trains, using rarely seen rolling stock with five locomotives dating from 1925 up to 1957.
The heritage railway will also be operating three historic trains over Easter weekend, April 15 to 18.
For more info, visit: www.nnrailway.co.uk
Easter Eggspress
Where? Bure Valley Railway
When? April 2-18
Children who hop on board this year's Easter Eggspress will get a free Easter egg on completion of the trail.
For more details and pricing, visit: www.bvrw.co.uk/events/easter-eggspress
Easter Egg Hunts
Where? Blickling Estate
When? Daily from April 2-19, 10am to 5pm
Hunt for Easter eggs along nature trails and enjoy nature-inspired activities along the way.
A ticket costing £3 per child includes a chocolate egg at end of the trail.
More information available here: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/blickling-estate
Dippy's Egg-cellent Easter
Where? Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure park,
When? April 2-19
Meet Dippy and friends and help find the missing Easter eggs hidden across the park.
For more information, visit: www.roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk/easter-at-roarr/
The Pesky Bunnies Easter Eggs-pedition
Where? Bewilderwood
When? April 2-19
Families can wind their way through tunnels and tree houses and find where they pesky bunnies have hidden their Easter eggs.
Visit the fun park's website for more information.
Scira Viking Festival
Where? Sheringham
When? April 9
The event, which was cancelled last year due to Covid, will take place on Saturday, April 9.
Battle re-enactments will entertain visitors at Beeston Common from 10am to 4pm, followed by a parade of Vikings with torches through the town, before culminating in the burning of a model longship.
The festival was first held in 2013, intended by founder Colin Seal to be "a celebration of our Viking heritage".