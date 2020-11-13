Search

9 things to do in North Norfolk during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:29 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 13 November 2020

As the country finds itself in lockdown once more, the appeal of banana bread and endless video calls may be waning. Picture: Chris Taylor/Norfolk Coast Partnership

(C) Chris Taylor Photo

As the country finds itself in lockdown once more, the appeal of banana bread and endless video calls may be waning, so here are some north Norfolk focussed ways to pass the time during lockdown two.

North Norfolk boasts lots of beautiful walks. Picture: Countryside Agency / Andy TrynerNorth Norfolk boasts lots of beautiful walks. Picture: Countryside Agency / Andy Tryner

Books to read

It’s easy to spend hours staring at a screen so why not give yourself a break and get lost in a good book, here are some which draw inspiration from Norfolk.

• The Accidental by Ali Smith

During a family holiday in Norfolk, the Smarts are visited by an uninvited guest called Amber, who has a lasting and profound effect on all four members of the family.

Cromer Pier appears in the film Alpha Papa Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANCromer Pier appears in the film Alpha Papa Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

• The Woman in Black by Susan Hill

Consistently popping up on lists of terrifying reads, The Woman in Black is not set in Norfolk, but its author, Dame Susan Hill has lived in North Norfolk for the past seven years.

• Devices and Desires by P.D. James

A detective novel in the Adam Dalgliesh series. Devices and Desires takes place on Larksoken, a fictional town on the Norfolk coast. The novel finds Commander Dalgliesh of Scotland Yard in Larksoken, where his aunt has left him a converted windmill, however cmdr Dalgliesh is not alone...

Holkham Hall in north Norfolk has been used as the location for lots of filming projects. Picture: HOLKHAM HALLHolkham Hall in north Norfolk has been used as the location for lots of filming projects. Picture: HOLKHAM HALL

Films to watch

Why not curl up on the sofa with film and see if you can spot some familiar Norfolk locations.

• The Duchess

The blockbuster movie starring Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes was filmed at Holkham Hall in 2007.

Historic Holkham Hall was used as a location for the 2007 film The Duchess staring Kiera Khightley. Picture: Ian BurtHistoric Holkham Hall was used as a location for the 2007 film The Duchess staring Kiera Khightley. Picture: Ian Burt

You may also want to watch:

• Alpha Papa

Arguably one of North Norfolk’s most recent famous fictional exports, Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, was filmed in a number of Norfolk locations, including Cromer Pier.

• The Go-Between

Double Norfolk points here, based on the novel of the same name by LP Hartley. The Go-Between tells the story of 12-year-old Leo who is visiting his upper-class school friend Marcus’s family home, Brandham Hall in Norfolk, during the summer of 1900. The 1970 film, starring Julie Christie was also filmed in Norwich and Melton Constable.

Walks to enjoy

With its renowned big skies and stunning scenery, North Norfolk boasts a number of great walks, which will help blow the cobwebs away during lockdown.

• Sheringham circular walk

This lovely six-mile circular walk takes you along the cliffs next to the golf course, through Sheringham Park and back into town,where you can a coffee from one of the town’s cafes currently offering take-away services.

www.nationaltrail.co.uk/en_GB/short-routes/sheringham-circular-walk-6-2/

• Bacton Woods

Bacton Woods contains a mixture of different types of woodland as well as open areas with heather, broom and gorse, which change with the seasons. Starting from the on site car park an accessible trail guides walkers through the wooodland.

www.norfolkcoastaonb.org.uk/partnership/bacton-woods/1178

• Holt County Park

Located on the edge of the town, Holt Country Park offers accessible and marked woodland paths, and a network of tracks to explore as well as beautiful green spaces.

www.norfolkcoastaonb.org.uk/partnership/bacton-woods/1183

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

