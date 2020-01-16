Wetherspoon issue back on the agenda in Norfolk town

The former North Walsham Town Council office in New Road, North Walsham, which could become a Wetherspoon pub.

A long-running saga of a much wished-for JD Wetherspoon in a Norfolk town has taken another twist - with a meeting set to be held next week.

Wetherspoon first said it wanted to open a pub in the old North Walsham Town Council offices in New Road five years ago.

But no contracts have been exchanged despite the firm saying it still wants to move to the town.

The ruling Lib Dems at North Norfolk District Council have been reviewing the building's future, with a number of options being considered.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said a meeting had been arranged with the council next week to discuss the situation.

He would not say what would be discussed, but added: "In essence, we want to move things forward."

A Facebook group called J D Wetherspoons for North Walsham has 658 signatures.