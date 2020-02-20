Wetherspoon claims it has "improved its offer" to Norfolk council over new pub

A pub chain has claimed it has "improved its offer" to a council after its plans to move to a Norfolk town stalled.

J D Wetherspoon first said it wanted to open a pub in the old North Walsham Town Council offices in New Road five years ago.

But no contracts have been exchanged despite the firm saying it wanted to move to the town.

Following a meeting between Wetherspoon and North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) last month, the firm failed to repeat the same claim.

Instead, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said the matter was now being "discussed internally at Wetherspoon".

However, Wetherspoon said today that it had "improved its offer to the council" and added it was "still keen to progress".

The ruling Liberal Democrats at NNDC have been reviewing the building's future, and council leader Sarah Butikofer said Wetherspoon's offer had "to be right for the people of North Walsham, and value for money".

