Search

Advanced search

Wetherspoon claims it has "improved its offer" to Norfolk council over new pub

PUBLISHED: 16:14 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 20 February 2020

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

John Fielding JohnFielding001@gmail.c

A pub chain has claimed it has "improved its offer" to a council after its plans to move to a Norfolk town stalled.

J D Wetherspoon first said it wanted to open a pub in the old North Walsham Town Council offices in New Road five years ago.

But no contracts have been exchanged despite the firm saying it wanted to move to the town.

You may also want to watch:

Following a meeting between Wetherspoon and North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) last month, the firm failed to repeat the same claim.

Instead, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said the matter was now being "discussed internally at Wetherspoon".

However, Wetherspoon said today that it had "improved its offer to the council" and added it was "still keen to progress".

The ruling Liberal Democrats at NNDC have been reviewing the building's future, and council leader Sarah Butikofer said Wetherspoon's offer had "to be right for the people of North Walsham, and value for money".

MORE: Discussions will be held over Wetherspoon coming to town

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Magetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

Up to 8,000 expected for annual Viking festival

Viking Festival founder Colin Seal (left) with artist Brian Lewis, who painted a gold and copper leaf dragon's head for the event's centrepiece longboat. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

New play area including zip line unveiled at country park

Opening of new play area at Holt Country Park. Picture: NNDC

Fire breaks out at seaside pub

Firefighters were called to the Wellington pub in Cromer. Picture: Sophie Greenland

Town’s Post Office to undergo ‘major refurbishment’

North Walsham Post Office is to undergo a major refurbishment as a franchisee takes over the branch. Picture: Google StreetView

Most Read

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Magetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

Up to 8,000 expected for annual Viking festival

Viking Festival founder Colin Seal (left) with artist Brian Lewis, who painted a gold and copper leaf dragon's head for the event's centrepiece longboat. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

New play area including zip line unveiled at country park

Opening of new play area at Holt Country Park. Picture: NNDC

Fire breaks out at seaside pub

Firefighters were called to the Wellington pub in Cromer. Picture: Sophie Greenland

Town’s Post Office to undergo ‘major refurbishment’

North Walsham Post Office is to undergo a major refurbishment as a franchisee takes over the branch. Picture: Google StreetView

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Wetherspoon claims it has “improved its offer” to Norfolk council over new pub

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

‘Forget Brexit, we need Nexit’: Inside the movement to get Norfolk out of the UK

The Norfolk Independence Party describe themselves as a non-violent and peaceful politically motivated group lobbying for Norfolk’s independence from the rest of the UK. Photo: Archant

Coastal searches continue for missing man

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Coastguard and lifeboat crews search for missing man

The Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat on the search for missing Hingham mam Adam Harvey off the Happisburgh coast on February, 19, 2010. Picture: Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat

9 big concerts coming to Norfolk in 2020 with tickets still available

There are still tickets available to acts including Rag 'n' Bone Man, Little Mix and Michael Buble who are all heading to Norfolk in 2020 Credit: L-R Supplied by Forest Live, Lizz Hobbs Group and PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24