New vets’ practice plan for north Norfolk town

Where people once went for health care could soon be a place for animals to do the same thing.

North Norfolk-based Westover Vets has plans to covert a former medical practice in Cromer into a veterinary practice.

The building, at 48 Overstrand Road, next to the cricket ground, used to be Cromer Group Practice, which moved to a new building opposite Cromer and District Hospital in Mill Road in 2018.

Westover has applied for a ‘change-of-use’ permission to North Norfolk District Council.

The application says the surgery would fill a gap in the market for vets’ services in the Cromer area.

The application says: “Our proposal is for a fully functioning veterinary practice that would provide three consulting rooms, operating theatres and an in-house laboratory.

“This would enable the practice to provide all routine consultation appointments as well as diagnostic and surgical procedures, reducing the need for pet owners to travel for these services out of town.”

Toby Morrell, one of the directors of Westover Vets, said: “We think there’s an opportunity to provide a complete veterinary service to Cromer. We’re proposing a fully equipped veterinary service.

“At this time when people are restricted in their movement and are trying to use facilities in their local town we think it would be a valuable asset to the local community, and a good re-purposing of the site.”

Westover’s application says they would not have to alter the building or change to parking provision - currently 13 unmarked spaces and a larger disabled car parking bay.

The service would be open 8am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday.

In late 2018, the council approved a plan by Cromer Group Practice to demolish the building and put up nine two-storey homes in its place, however this did not go ahead.

Westover added: “A new, fully equipped veterinary practice in the town would help provide jobs and training opportunities, provide a valuable service to the local community and reduce the need to travel for veterinary services elsewhere.”

Cromer already has one veterinary centre, Miramar, just off Norwich Road, which is continuing to operate throughout the second lockdown.