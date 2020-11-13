News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Norfolk News > News

New vets’ practice plan for north Norfolk town

person

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:05 PM November 13, 2020    Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020
The former Cromer Group Practice surgery in Overstrand Road could become a veterinary practice. Pict

The former Cromer Group Practice surgery in Overstrand Road could become a veterinary practice. Picture: STUART ANDERSON - Credit: Archant

Where people once went for health care could soon be a place for animals to do the same thing.

The former Cromer Group Practice surgery in Overstrand Road could become a veterinary practice. Pict

The former Cromer Group Practice surgery in Overstrand Road could become a veterinary practice. Picture: STUART ANDERSON - Credit: Archant

North Norfolk-based Westover Vets has plans to covert a former medical practice in Cromer into a veterinary practice.

The building, at 48 Overstrand Road, next to the cricket ground, used to be Cromer Group Practice, which moved to a new building opposite Cromer and District Hospital in Mill Road in 2018.

Westover has applied for a ‘change-of-use’ permission to North Norfolk District Council.

The application says the surgery would fill a gap in the market for vets’ services in the Cromer area.

A veterinary practice could be opened in the former Cromer Group Practice building in Overstrand Roa

A veterinary practice could be opened in the former Cromer Group Practice building in Overstrand Road. The doctors' surgery moved to a new building (pictured) in Mill Road in 2018. Picture: STUART ANDERSON - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The application says: “Our proposal is for a fully functioning veterinary practice that would provide three consulting rooms, operating theatres and an in-house laboratory.

“This would enable the practice to provide all routine consultation appointments as well as diagnostic and surgical procedures, reducing the need for pet owners to travel for these services out of town.”

Most Read

  1. 1 How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port
  2. 2 Welcome to our new website
  3. 3 ‘A little bit of joy’ - Coastal town gets a Christmas tree with a difference
  1. 4 MP pleads for Norfolk to be in lowest Covid tier
  2. 5 Nurse died at home, inquest hears
  3. 6 Supermarket ‘champion’ clocks up thousands for charity - in spite of battling coronavirus
  4. 7 Encouraging signs as Covid infection rates plummet in parts of Norfolk
  5. 8 'This is a call to arms': Care home launches defibrillator campaign
  6. 9 'Magna Carta is no defence' - Man caught fishing illegally on Broads
  7. 10 Norfolk coronavirus infection rates fall further

Toby Morrell, one of the directors of Westover Vets, said: “We think there’s an opportunity to provide a complete veterinary service to Cromer. We’re proposing a fully equipped veterinary service.

“At this time when people are restricted in their movement and are trying to use facilities in their local town we think it would be a valuable asset to the local community, and a good re-purposing of the site.”

Westover’s application says they would not have to alter the building or change to parking provision - currently 13 unmarked spaces and a larger disabled car parking bay.

The service would be open 8am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday.

In late 2018, the council approved a plan by Cromer Group Practice to demolish the building and put up nine two-storey homes in its place, however this did not go ahead.

Westover added: “A new, fully equipped veterinary practice in the town would help provide jobs and training opportunities, provide a valuable service to the local community and reduce the need to travel for veterinary services elsewhere.”

Cromer already has one veterinary centre, Miramar, just off Norwich Road, which is continuing to operate throughout the second lockdown.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woman’s body was found at home by husband, inquest told

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk Live | Video

Homes and businesses at risk of flooding as high tides hit Norfolk coast

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Video

End of an era as old holiday camp ballroom - Norfolk’s first - is...

Stuart Anderson

person

Bid to close second-home owner’s tax dodge loophole

Stuart Anderson

person
Comments powered by Disqus