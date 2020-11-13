Search

Advanced search

New vets’ practice plan for north Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 13:05 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 13 November 2020

The former Cromer Group Practice surgery in Overstrand Road could become a veterinary practice. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The former Cromer Group Practice surgery in Overstrand Road could become a veterinary practice. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

Where people once went for health care could soon be a place for animals to do the same thing.

The former Cromer Group Practice surgery in Overstrand Road could become a veterinary practice. Picture: STUART ANDERSONThe former Cromer Group Practice surgery in Overstrand Road could become a veterinary practice. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

North Norfolk-based Westover Vets has plans to covert a former medical practice in Cromer into a veterinary practice.

The building, at 48 Overstrand Road, next to the cricket ground, used to be Cromer Group Practice, which moved to a new building opposite Cromer and District Hospital in Mill Road in 2018.

Westover has applied for a ‘change-of-use’ permission to North Norfolk District Council.

The application says the surgery would fill a gap in the market for vets’ services in the Cromer area.

A veterinary practice could be opened in the former Cromer Group Practice building in Overstrand Road. The doctors' surgery moved to a new building (pictured) in Mill Road in 2018. Picture: STUART ANDERSONA veterinary practice could be opened in the former Cromer Group Practice building in Overstrand Road. The doctors' surgery moved to a new building (pictured) in Mill Road in 2018. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The application says: “At present there is only a small, basic veterinary provision in Cromer town and patients must be taken to Sheringham for most surgical procedure or medical investigations.

“Our proposal is for a fully functioning veterinary practice that would provide three consulting rooms, operating theatres and an in-house laboratory.

“This would enable the practice to provide all routine consultation appointments as well as diagnostic and surgical procedures, reducing the need for pet owners to travel for these services out of town.”

Westover’s application says they would not have to alter the building or change to parking provision - currently 13 unmarked spaces and a larger disabled car parking bay.

The service would be open 8am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday.

In late 2018, the council approved a plan by Cromer Group Practice to demolish the building and put up nine two-storey homes in its place, however this did not go ahead.

Westover added: “The intention is to create a comprehensive veterinary facility that will provide a valuable service to

the community as well as providing highly skilled jobs and opportunities for the residents of the local area.

“By utilising an existing medical practice there is more than adequate access and parking.

“A new, fully equipped veterinary practice in the town would help provide jobs and training opportunities, provide a valuable service to the local community and reduce the need to travel for veterinary services elsewhere.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘They all shut at 5pm’: new open-all-hours shop launched in town

Mervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cafe owner’s gratitude for letter thanking it for pay-it-forward drink scheme

Martin and Nikki Rodwell, with the letter they received from the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk. Picture: Sue Bignell Photography

Money goes missing from council’s mailroom safe

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘They all shut at 5pm’: new open-all-hours shop launched in town

Mervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cafe owner’s gratitude for letter thanking it for pay-it-forward drink scheme

Martin and Nikki Rodwell, with the letter they received from the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk. Picture: Sue Bignell Photography

Money goes missing from council’s mailroom safe

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Man accused of murder has bail bid refused

A murder investigation was launched in North Walsham after the incident. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Councillor accused of sleeping during meeting continues to refute claim

Nigel Pearce was criticised for appearing to be asleep during a meeting of North Norfolk District Council. Photo: YouTube

New vets’ practice plan for north Norfolk town

The former Cromer Group Practice surgery in Overstrand Road could become a veterinary practice. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Lockdown must not be ‘more damaging than the disease’, MP warns

Clockwise from top left, James Wild MP, Brandon Lewis MP, Duncan Baker MP and Chloe Smith MP. Picture: Archant