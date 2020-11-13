New vets’ practice plan for north Norfolk town

The former Cromer Group Practice surgery in Overstrand Road could become a veterinary practice. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

Where people once went for health care could soon be a place for animals to do the same thing.

North Norfolk-based Westover Vets has plans to covert a former medical practice in Cromer into a veterinary practice.

The building, at 48 Overstrand Road, next to the cricket ground, used to be Cromer Group Practice, which moved to a new building opposite Cromer and District Hospital in Mill Road in 2018.

Westover has applied for a ‘change-of-use’ permission to North Norfolk District Council.

The application says the surgery would fill a gap in the market for vets’ services in the Cromer area.

The application says: “At present there is only a small, basic veterinary provision in Cromer town and patients must be taken to Sheringham for most surgical procedure or medical investigations.

“Our proposal is for a fully functioning veterinary practice that would provide three consulting rooms, operating theatres and an in-house laboratory.

“This would enable the practice to provide all routine consultation appointments as well as diagnostic and surgical procedures, reducing the need for pet owners to travel for these services out of town.”

Westover’s application says they would not have to alter the building or change to parking provision - currently 13 unmarked spaces and a larger disabled car parking bay.

The service would be open 8am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday.

In late 2018, the council approved a plan by Cromer Group Practice to demolish the building and put up nine two-storey homes in its place, however this did not go ahead.

Westover added: “The intention is to create a comprehensive veterinary facility that will provide a valuable service to

the community as well as providing highly skilled jobs and opportunities for the residents of the local area.

“By utilising an existing medical practice there is more than adequate access and parking.

“A new, fully equipped veterinary practice in the town would help provide jobs and training opportunities, provide a valuable service to the local community and reduce the need to travel for veterinary services elsewhere.”

