News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gallery

Sunflowers shine at farm's first ever open weekend

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:49 AM July 31, 2022
Isaac and Isobel Myles enjoying the sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. Picture: Daniell

Isaac and Isobel Myles enjoying the sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Families have flocked to a north Norfolk farm to bask in the brilliance of thousands of sunflowers. 

Westgate Farm in Great Walsingham is holding its first-ever pick-your-own sunflower weekend (July 30-31).

Sophie Ollerenshaw, who runs the farm with fiancé Michael Landale, said around 150 people visited on the first day of the open weekend and they expected a similar number on the Sunday. 

She said: "We had feedback saying was so nice to be outside in the fresh air, picking your own sunflowers.

"We know some other farms do it, but the people were saying there was nothing else like it up here. They were commenting on the scale as well - we have 12 acres."

The fields were planted from around 600,000 sunflower seeds.

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. Picture: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Entry costs £5 per person, which includes up to five sunflowers, with each additional sunflower costing 50p. People can picnic and walk around a trail. 

Ms Ollerenshaw said they would be open again next weekend (August 6-7) and further dates would be announced on their Facebook page at @westgatefarmwalsingham

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. Picture: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Michael Landale, tenant farmer, and his partner Sophie Ollerenshaw at the sunflower trail at Westgat

Michael Landale, tenant farmer, and his partner Sophie Ollerenshaw at the sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. Picture: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. Picture: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Michael Landale, tenant farmer, and his partner Sophie Ollerenshaw at the sunflower trail at Westgat

Michael Landale, tenant farmer, and his partner Sophie Ollerenshaw at the sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Michael Landale, tenant farmer, and his partner Sophie Ollerenshaw at the sunflower trail at Westgat

Michael Landale, tenant farmer, and his partner Sophie Ollerenshaw at the sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. Picture: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. Picture: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. Picture: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. Picture: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. Picture: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. Picture: Danielle Booden

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden


North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse, Norfolk.

Skygazing

Meteor shower with 'fireballs' one of two to peak this week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Old Hall in Edgefield, near Holt, is on the market for offers over £1,300,000

Historic country house set in three acres is for sale for £1.3m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Motorists could face delays on Norfolk's roads due to roadworks. Picture shows the A11. Picture: Son

Norfolk Live News

Amber traffic warning issued amid expected weekend travel disruption

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon