Sunflowers shine at farm's first ever open weekend

Isaac and Isobel Myles enjoying the sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Families have flocked to a north Norfolk farm to bask in the brilliance of thousands of sunflowers.

Westgate Farm in Great Walsingham is holding its first-ever pick-your-own sunflower weekend (July 30-31).

Sophie Ollerenshaw, who runs the farm with fiancé Michael Landale, said around 150 people visited on the first day of the open weekend and they expected a similar number on the Sunday.

She said: "We had feedback saying was so nice to be outside in the fresh air, picking your own sunflowers.

"We know some other farms do it, but the people were saying there was nothing else like it up here. They were commenting on the scale as well - we have 12 acres."

The fields were planted from around 600,000 sunflower seeds.

The sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Entry costs £5 per person, which includes up to five sunflowers, with each additional sunflower costing 50p. People can picnic and walk around a trail.

Ms Ollerenshaw said they would be open again next weekend (August 6-7) and further dates would be announced on their Facebook page at @westgatefarmwalsingham.

Michael Landale, tenant farmer, and his partner Sophie Ollerenshaw at the sunflower trail at Westgate Farm in Walsingham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

