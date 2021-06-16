'We love this street' - New deli opens in Cromer

Published: 8:29 AM June 16, 2021

A new deli, serving up a range of tasty treats sourced from local producers, has opened in Cromer.

West Street Deli is the new venture of James and Jane Webb, and is the latest new business to open in West Street in the seaside town.

Serving sandwiches, sausage rolls, juices and coffees the new eatery also has a selection of deli items, such as baklava, locally sourced cheeses and charcuterie available to purchase.

Mr Webb said he and his wife, who live in West Runton, decided to open the business after he was made redundant from the scaffolding business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Webb said: "I have never owned a food business before, I worked in the food industry when I was in school, I was in the kitchen and my wife has worked front of house for several companies."

He said before settling on the idea of a deli, the couple did their research to see what they thought Cromer was missing and where there was a potential gap in the market.

Mr Webb said it had taken a lot of work to get the premises ready: "It's been 16 hour days to get the deli ready, I haven't left here before 12pm at night and back in at 6am in the morning, making sure everything is done carefully."

He said the deli would have a focus on using produce from local suppliers.

"I was working for a multi-national company and I got made redundant so our ethos is to bring it back to home, use as many local producers and businesses as we can."

Mr Webb said since opening at the end of May, the reception to the new business had been "fantastic".

He said: "We are just so chuffed from the reviews that we have had from people, I'm sure there will be some feedback that we're not wanting but we need those as a business.

"We love this street, we absolutely love it, it's a hip little street, Roost is fantastic and brings clientele in. Lizzie's Fruit and Vegetables is good if we run out of something. To be honest, we add to the street, everybody adds to the street."



