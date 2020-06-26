Search

Suspicious object on beach found to be safe

PUBLISHED: 09:39 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 26 June 2020

An object, which was found on the beach at West Runton. Picture: Jenny Miller

An object, which was found on the beach at West Runton. Picture: Jenny Miller

Archant

An armed forces bomb squad visited a north Norfolk beach for the second time in a week to investigate a suspicious item found in the sand.

However, both of the objects were determined not to be dangerous and no controlled explosions were necessary.

A Royal Navy team travelled from Portsmouth to investigate an object found on West Runton beach on Thursday, June 25.

Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard set up a 100-metre cordon around the discovery while the bomb squad dug around the object.

The Coastguard said: “Initially the Royal Navy believed it was a 4.5 inch shell.

“But as the digging carried on, they located a large lump of concrete attached to the bottom of the pipe.

“It was then the Royal Navy bomb disposal team declared the item safe and no controlled explosion was needed.”

Jerry Woodley, Coastguard station officer, said the object was found the previous day by a couple of beachgoers, and they were alerted over social media.

It follows the discovery of a metal rod-like object at Cart Gap beach, near Happisburgh, on June 21. The Coastguard and the army’s bomb squad from Colchester were unable to determine what the item was, but confirmed it was not an explosive device.

Mr Woodley said in years gone by unexploded ordnance was regularly found on north Norfolk’s beaches, and it still happened from time to time.

He said the week of June 15 a suspected anti-tank mine was found on Kelling Beach, but it washed away with the tide.

Mr Woodley said: “Our advice to the public is that if you see something on the beach that you’re not sure of, call 999. We’re happy to take a look and it’s better to be safe than sorry. Two years ago we had a [Second World War] hand grenade on Sheringham beach, and that was live.”

The army has responsibility for investigating suspected unexploded ordnance above the water line, but if something is found below the water line, it becomes the Royal Navy’s responsibility.

Related articles

