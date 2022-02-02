New Squirrels Scouts group launches on north Norfolk coast

The West Runton Scout Group has launched a new section for Squirrels - four and five year olds. - Credit: Gareth Gabriel

The first 'Squirrels' Scouts group in north-east Norfolk has been launched on the north Norfolk coast.

The West Runton Scouts, which has been around since 1943 and already has Beavers, Cubs and Scouts sections, has now started the new group for four and five-year-olds.

Scout group leader Helen Cardani said: "This new adventure will be a wonderful opportunity for the very young to take their first steps into being part of scouts and it will also help them get ready for the adventures of school.

"The Squirrel leadership team are already experienced Beaver and Cub Scout leaders with a wealth of ideas for an exciting and inspirational new programme."

Squirrels' meetings, led by Donna Earl, are held every Tuesday from 4.30pm to 5.30pm at the club headquarters in Cromer Road, Beeston Regis. Anyone with a child interested in attending can email westrunton.squirrels@gmail.com.

Ms Cardani added: "Donna is presently assistant Cub Scout leader with experience working with the younger age range."

