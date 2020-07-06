Search

Fascinating sea life revealed in video of coastal rock pools

PUBLISHED: 12:26 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 06 July 2020

Chris Taylor captured the life in West Runton's rock pools using an ultraviolet light. Picture: Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor captured the life in West Runton's rock pools using an ultraviolet light. Picture: Chris Taylor

The variety of life lurking in rock pools off the north Norfolk coast has been captured in stunning colour on video.

Chris Taylor, who captured the life in West Runton's rock pools using an ultraviolet light. Picture: Chris TaylorChris Taylor, who captured the life in West Runton's rock pools using an ultraviolet light. Picture: Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor, 48 and from Sheringham, made the video after dark at the rock pools at West Runton.

Mr Taylor said he used an ultraviolet (UV) light to see which colours the creatures glowed, or fluoresced.

Among the subjects he filmed included shore crabs, sea lettuce, a limpet with barnacles, fossils of belemnites - squid-like creatures - which fluoresced orange, and a lump of palm oil which fluoresced green.

Mr Taylor said it was interesting to see the colours the seaweed and sea life gave off under UV light. He said he would expect to see even more life on a lower spring tide.

Mr Taylor also said that anyone wanting to explore the rock pools, especially after dark, should check the tide times, and tell someone where and when they were going and when they expected to be back.

Most Read

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

‘It was a social lifeline’ - local people still reeling from loss of Budgens in Holt

The damage after the devastating fire at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They have put us back in lockdown’ - town traders and shoppers protest against road closures

Bob White, owner of Showcase Gallery, leads protests against North Walsham road closures. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

England cricket legend delights visitors to clifftop putting green

Beeston Hills putting green leaseholder Tim Turvey with England cricket legend Sir Alastair Cook, who dropped in for a surprise visit at the weekend. Photo: contributed

Coach company mechanic will lose job after being caught drink-driving

A coach firm mechanic was sentenced for drink driving at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Bishop

