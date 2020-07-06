Video

Fascinating sea life revealed in video of coastal rock pools

Chris Taylor captured the life in West Runton's rock pools using an ultraviolet light. Picture: Chris Taylor Archant

The variety of life lurking in rock pools off the north Norfolk coast has been captured in stunning colour on video.

Chris Taylor, who captured the life in West Runton's rock pools using an ultraviolet light. Picture: Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor, 48 and from Sheringham, made the video after dark at the rock pools at West Runton.

Mr Taylor said he used an ultraviolet (UV) light to see which colours the creatures glowed, or fluoresced.

Among the subjects he filmed included shore crabs, sea lettuce, a limpet with barnacles, fossils of belemnites - squid-like creatures - which fluoresced orange, and a lump of palm oil which fluoresced green.

Mr Taylor said it was interesting to see the colours the seaweed and sea life gave off under UV light. He said he would expect to see even more life on a lower spring tide.

Mr Taylor also said that anyone wanting to explore the rock pools, especially after dark, should check the tide times, and tell someone where and when they were going and when they expected to be back.