North Norfolk town named among UK's best places to live by the sea

Wells has been named as one of the UK's best seaside towns to live in. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

A town on the north Norfolk coast has been named in a new list of the best places to live by the sea in the UK.

Wells-next-the-Sea was named alongside coastal locations from across the UK by The Times, which praised north Norfolk for "golden sands, creeks and marshes bathed in ethereal light".

It also said the area featured "endless horizons and wondrous wildlife".

The report said nearby villages Brancaster, Blakeney and the Burnhams were "too posh", describing Wells as "the perfect base".

It said: "In normal times there are two outstanding and sociable pub/hotels, so you need never be short of company — or lunch — at the gastro-inclined Crown Hotel, or the dog-friendly Globe.

"Other benefits include a revamped Co-op supermarket and a self-service petrol station, don’t underestimate how big a deal these are in a small Norfolk town.

"It’s the beach that’s the big draw, though.

"It’s endless, golden and dog-friendly, starting a mile or so along the prom from the centre, with a miniature railway to whisk you home if you’ve used up all your energy swimming, walking or running on the perfect sands."