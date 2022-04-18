Dog walkers rescued by RNLI after becoming cut off on marshes

Two walkers and their dog have been rescued by the RNLI after they became cut off on marshes off the north Norfolk coast.

The Wells inshore lifeboat, Peter Wilcox, was called out just after 7pm on Easter Sunday to the group who had been cut off by the incoming tide on Stiffkey marshes.

Lifeboat crews used the What3words app, which uses a three word code to represent a person's coordinates on a map, in order to locate them.



The D Class lifeboat then made its way to the area and navigated its way through the creek system, guided by the coastguard team.

Crews on their way to rescue the walkers at Stiffkey marshes. - Credit: RNLI

They quickly identified the stranded people and their dog, arriving on scene at 7.36pm.



Two people were found to be in difficulties in the water, however they did not require any medical assistance.

At 7.38pm they were ferried across the creek on the lifeboat along with their dog, where they were met by the local coastguard team.



The inshore lifeboat then returned to Wells Harbour, arriving safely back at the boathouse just before 8pm.

Lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hardy, said: "I am pleased that this incident ended well, and it was extremely helpful that the couple used what3words so that they could be located quickly.

"However, I cannot stress enough how important it is for walkers to check the tide times so that they don’t find themselves cut off by the tide.

"People enjoying a walk on the marsh or along the beach should always ensure they are back on the mainland at least four hours before high tide to avoid being cut off."