Storm Eunice: Power cuts leave thousands in dark across north Norfolk

Sheringham town centre on the day of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Thousands of north Norfolk homes have been left without power as Storm Eunice continues to batter the region.

Although north Norfolk towns and villages have avoided the worst of the havoc caused by the storm in Britain's south and west, Eunice has nonetheless made her presence felt.

A Met Office amber weather warning of "danger to life" remains in place until 9pm.

Wind gusts of 74mph have been recorded at Weybourne.

Cromer Pier on the day of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Police advised people to take extra care, warning: "Only make that journey if necessary and if you must leave the house, watch out for any debris."

All trains on the Bittern Line from Sheringham to Norwich - along with every other service on the Greater Anglia network - have been cancelled, leaving thousands of people potentially unable to travel for the weekend.

Sheringham seafront on the day of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Widespread power cuts hit the region. Just after 4pm UK Power networks said 562 customers were affected in North Walsham, 935 in Stalham and 478 in Aylsham.

There was also a power cut affecting 275 customers in the Cawston area and 127 in Brinton and Stody.

The utility company said all of the cuts were due to faults with overhead power lines and estimated the power would not be restored until 8pm-10pm.

Sheringham town centre on the day of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

UK Power Networks said: "Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you."

The progress of the storm

Saturday's high tides are predicted to reach the north Norfolk coast around 8.20am and 8.10pm, while the low tides will be around 2.50am and 2.45pm.