News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Weather

Storm Eunice: Power cuts leave thousands in dark across north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:30 PM February 18, 2022
Sheringham town centre, quitet morning in the lead up to Storm Eunice. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Sheringham town centre on the day of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Thousands of north Norfolk homes have been left without power as Storm Eunice continues to batter the region. 

Although north Norfolk towns and villages have avoided the worst of the havoc caused by the storm in Britain's south and west, Eunice has nonetheless made her presence felt. 

A Met Office amber weather warning of "danger to life" remains in place until 9pm.

Wind gusts of 74mph have been recorded at Weybourne.

Cromer pier, very quiet the morning storm Eunice is due to hit Rainbow appears on the horizon.. Pic

Cromer Pier on the day of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Police advised people to take extra care, warning: "Only make that journey if necessary and if you must leave the house, watch out for any debris." 

All trains on the Bittern Line from Sheringham to Norwich - along with every other service on the Greater Anglia network - have been cancelled, leaving thousands of people potentially unable to travel for the weekend. 

Sheringham prom, dog walkers brave the winds of Storm Eunice. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Sheringham seafront on the day of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Widespread power cuts hit the region. Just after 4pm UK Power networks said 562 customers were affected in North Walsham, 935 in Stalham and 478 in Aylsham. 

There was also a power cut affecting 275 customers in the Cawston area and 127 in Brinton and Stody. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Road blocked after four-car crash in Cromer
  2. 2 North Norfolk braces as Storm Eunice set to batter region
  3. 3 Hotel must tear down new extension roof after not getting permission
  1. 4 WATCH: Houseboat breaks free of moorings in Storm Dudley
  2. 5 Pub's holiday lodge beer garden plans gets the go-ahead despite concerns
  3. 6 Live Storm Eunice updates: Gusts 'pass peak' but will remain very strong
  4. 7 Cliff edge caravan park pleads for inland move
  5. 8 Storm Eunice in north Norfolk: Town centres quiet as storm sets in
  6. 9 'A dream come true' - New Norfolk restaurant gets Michelin star
  7. 10 Storm Eunice leaves nearly 6,000 homes in Norfolk without power

The utility company said all of the cuts were due to faults with overhead power lines and estimated the power would not be restored until 8pm-10pm. 

Sheringham town centre, quitet morning in the lead up to Storm Eunice. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Sheringham town centre on the day of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

UK Power Networks said: "Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you."

The progress of the storm

Saturday's high tides are predicted to reach the north Norfolk coast around 8.20am and 8.10pm, while the low tides will be around 2.50am and 2.45pm.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Emma Payne, owner of M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

New fish deli and cocktail bar opens in north Norfolk town

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Happy holidaymakers on the steam railcar “Tantivy.”

Nostalgia

Explore the hidden history of a Norfolk town and its forgotten railway

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Badersfield Residents protest against bid to house asylum seekers in a former air force officers' me

Villagers protest against Badersfield asylum seeker plan

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Yasmine Mackin-Pag dresses up in Sixties clobber provided by Wake Up Little Susie, on a scooter loaned

Sixties festival comeback planned for Cromer Pier

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon