Storm Eunice in north Norfolk: Town centres quiet as storm sets in

Gallery

Cromer Pier quiet on the morning of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The streets and esplanades of towns along the north Norfolk coast were all but empty on the morning Storm Eunice was due to hit.

While Cromer and Sheringham are often filled with the hubbub of visitors enjoying the beaches and shops, today [Friday] the main sound to be heard has been the howl of the high speed winds sweeping over the country from the south west.

Some brave souls did venture out to run errands or walk their dogs, but seagulls outnumbered the human visitors to Cromer Pier.

Cromer town centre has been quiet on the morning of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The region had some rain overnight, and a brilliant rainbow broke out over sea during a break in the weather.

Cromer could be among the worst affected, with the town expected to face gusts of up to 90mph.

Other predictions are: North Walsham (wind gusts of up to 82mph); Mundesley: 83mph; Sheringham, 73mph and Norwich 83mph.

Tim Adams, North Norfolk District Council leader, said people should avoid unnecessary travel and make sure bins and other objects which could be blown over were secured.

Cromer Pier has been quiet on the morning of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

He said: “The message is to report fallen trees and don’t take unnecessary journeys. We’re advising our own staff to work from home, and as much as possible I think that should go for everyone else as well.

“Openwide are closing elements of the pier - the shop, restaurant and theatre, in preparation. At this time we’re not planning to close the pier but that could be subject to change."

Cromer Pier quiet on the morning of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Sheringham Prom quiet on the morning of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Sheringham Prom quiet on the morning of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Sheringham Prom quiet on the morning of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Sheringham town centre has been quiet on the morning of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Brittany Woodman



