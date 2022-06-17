Sweltering heat draws thousands to north Norfolk beaches

Crowds flocked to beaches including Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far (June 17) - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

North Norfolk's beaches were bustling as thousands of people flocked to the coast on the hottest day of the year so far.

Friday saw the temperature rise up to a sweltering 32 degrees at popular bathing spots including Sea Palling, Overstrand and Weybourne, as people donned wide-brimmed hats, ate gallons of ice-cream and took to the sea in an effort to stay cool.

Louise O’Shea from West Runton Beach Cafe, said her outdoor weather station was reading 29.5 degrees at 3.45pm, had it had been a "scorching" day.

Jude Prince enjoys the sun on West Runton beach. - Credit: Louise O’Shea

She said: "It has been a steady, busy day, which is a nice bonus for this time of year."

Nick Ayers, the RNLI’s regional water safety lead for the north and east, said today had been busy on north Norfolk's beaches.

Mr Ayers said: "The lifeguards have been seeing fairy normal numbers at the beach this year, but certainly today and over the next couple of days we will start to see a lot more people venture down.

People enjoying the sunshine on West Runton beach. - Credit: Louise O’Shea

"There has been a lot of people going down after work, at 5pm or 6pm, which is totally which is totally understandable, all we ask is that they look out for each other, especially children, and be mindful of offshore wind."

Mr Ayers said beaches currently served by lifeguards 10am to 6pm were Sea Palling, Mundesely, Cromer East, Sheringham West. From July 2, lifeguards will also be at Sheringham East, Cromer West and East and West Runton.

He said people needed to take particular care at Sea Palling, as there was a tidal eddy where it was easy to get into trouble.

A caution was also issued over the dangers of hot weather itself.

Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: "During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.

"Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat."

The heat is set to ease off after a warm night on Friday, with highs of just 16 degrees expected in Cromer and Sheringham on Saturday, and rain on the way.