Flood risk continues along stretch of north Norfolk coast

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:11 PM January 5, 2022
Waves at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

High waves like these pictured in 2019 could batter the north Norfolk coast amid strong winds and spring tides this evening - Credit: Archant

The risk of flooding continues along a stretch of the north Norfolk coast following a fourth consecutive alert.

Flooding is possible from Bacton through to Walcott and Ostend along the B1159 Coast Road.

The Environment Agency has said minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 7.15pm and 9.15pm this evening.

Flood warning north Norfolk Bacton to Ostend Environment Agency

A map of the area that could be affected by flooding this evening, following a fourth consecutive flood alert - Credit: Environment Agency

This is due to forecast weather conditions at a time of high spring tides.

On Tuesday, a flood warning was issued for the area but according to flood wardens, sea defences helped prevent any serious flooding along the stretch of coast.

Up-to-date information on the situation can be found here.

Flood alerts also continue for other areas along the Norfolk and Waveney coastline and riverside.

Flood alerts remain in place for:

  • The Norfolk coast from Eccles-on-Sea, to and including Winterton-on-Sea
  • The north Norfolk coast from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse
  • The north Norfolk coast from Old Hunstanton to and including Cley
  • The tidal rivers Burne, Ant and Thurne
  • River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water
  • The River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water

