Flood risk continues along stretch of north Norfolk coast
The risk of flooding continues along a stretch of the north Norfolk coast following a fourth consecutive alert.
Flooding is possible from Bacton through to Walcott and Ostend along the B1159 Coast Road.
The Environment Agency has said minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 7.15pm and 9.15pm this evening.
This is due to forecast weather conditions at a time of high spring tides.
On Tuesday, a flood warning was issued for the area but according to flood wardens, sea defences helped prevent any serious flooding along the stretch of coast.
Flood alerts also continue for other areas along the Norfolk and Waveney coastline and riverside.
Flood alerts remain in place for:
- The Norfolk coast from Eccles-on-Sea, to and including Winterton-on-Sea
- The north Norfolk coast from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse
- The north Norfolk coast from Old Hunstanton to and including Cley
- The tidal rivers Burne, Ant and Thurne
- River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water
- The River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water
