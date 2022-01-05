Flood risk continues along stretch of north Norfolk coast

High waves like these pictured in 2019 could batter the north Norfolk coast amid strong winds and spring tides this evening - Credit: Archant

The risk of flooding continues along a stretch of the north Norfolk coast following a fourth consecutive alert.

Flooding is possible from Bacton through to Walcott and Ostend along the B1159 Coast Road.

The Environment Agency has said minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 7.15pm and 9.15pm this evening.

A map of the area that could be affected by flooding this evening, following a fourth consecutive flood alert - Credit: Environment Agency

This is due to forecast weather conditions at a time of high spring tides.

On Tuesday, a flood warning was issued for the area but according to flood wardens, sea defences helped prevent any serious flooding along the stretch of coast.

Flood alerts also continue for other areas along the Norfolk and Waveney coastline and riverside.

Flood alerts remain in place for: