News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Weather

Flood warning issued for parts of north Norfolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:04 PM November 7, 2021
Flood warning issued for Bacton to Osted

A flood warning has been issued for Bacton to Ostend along the B1159 coastal road - Credit: Google

A flood warning has been issued between Bacton and Ostend in north Norfolk.

Homes and businesses could be impacted by flooding between the hours of 5pm to 10pm this evening.

People are advised to stay away from at-risk areas and to take precautions to protect properties against flooding.

Flood warning issued for Bacton to Ostend in north Norfolk

A map of the area that has been issued with a flood warning by the Environment Agency - Credit: Environment Agency

Areas most at risk are Sea View, Ann Stannard Way, Keswick Way, and Walcott Road.

In addition the Coast Road, St Helens Road, Helena Road, Poplar Drive, Archibald Road, Lynton Road, the Crescent and Ostend Place in Walcott are areas at risk.

You may also want to watch:

As is Seaview Crescent, Ostend Gap, Ostend Road and Horizon Views in Orstend near Walcott. 

High tides and strong offshore winds are creating conditions that could cause flooding.

More information and updates can be found here.


Most Read

  1. 1 North Norfolk pub and hotel gets new owner with 'growth plans' for area
  2. 2 Bonfire Night fireworks to return to town
  3. 3 'We fell in love with the place' Q&A with Caz Sayles
  1. 4 Father’s shock after death of son in fight near Norfolk pub
  2. 5 Revealed: The most expensive Norfolk homes sold in September
  3. 6 Fakenham and North Walsham miss out on £1.6m of funding
  4. 7 25 of Norfolk's cosiest pubs
  5. 8 Care home worker realising dream by opening cake shop
  6. 9 'A blot on the landscape' - MP joins villagers in mast protest
  7. 10 Close car parks to help environments like north Norfolk's, Chris Packham says
Norfolk Live
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Northern Lights seen over the wind farm off the Norfolk coast, taken from Skelding Hill, Sheringham

Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6:45pm in Sheringham.

Norfolk Live

Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Kim (right) and Belle (left) Steggles have won the Good Food Award at Bann Thai for a fourth time.

Thai restaurant among best in country for fourth straight year

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Land bought for extension of railway opposite the North Norfolk Railway in Holt. Trustee Melton Cons

Railway backers take stride towards new Holt link

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon