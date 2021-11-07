Flood warning issued for parts of north Norfolk coast
- Credit: Google
A flood warning has been issued between Bacton and Ostend in north Norfolk.
Homes and businesses could be impacted by flooding between the hours of 5pm to 10pm this evening.
People are advised to stay away from at-risk areas and to take precautions to protect properties against flooding.
Areas most at risk are Sea View, Ann Stannard Way, Keswick Way, and Walcott Road.
In addition the Coast Road, St Helens Road, Helena Road, Poplar Drive, Archibald Road, Lynton Road, the Crescent and Ostend Place in Walcott are areas at risk.
As is Seaview Crescent, Ostend Gap, Ostend Road and Horizon Views in Orstend near Walcott.
High tides and strong offshore winds are creating conditions that could cause flooding.
More information and updates can be found here.
