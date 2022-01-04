News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Weather

Flood warning issued for stretch of north Norfolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:32 PM January 4, 2022
Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A flood warning has been issued for an area between Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott - Credit: Archant

People in parts of north Norfolk have been advised to take action as flooding is expected this evening.

A flood warning has been issued by the Environment Agency for an area extending from Bacton along the B1159 Coast Road through to Walcott and Ostend. 

Flooding of homes and businesses is likely between 5.15pm and 9.15pm, with waters expected to peak at around 7.15pm. 

Flood warning north Norfolk Bacton to Ostend Environment Agency

A map of the area expected to be affected by flooding - Credit: Environment Agency

The areas most at risk are Sea View, Ann Stannard Way, Keswick Way and Walcott Rd, The Coast Rd, St Helens Rd, Helena Rd, Poplar Dr, Archibald Rd, Lynton Rd, The Crescent and Ostend Place in Walcott. Seaview Crescent, Ostend Gap, Ostend Rd and Horizon Views are also at risk.

The flood warning follows further flood alerts across Norfolk and Waveney which were issued earlier today due to the weather conditions caused by high spring tides.

The alerts extend from west Norfolk along the coast and into Suffolk. They include Brancaster, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. 

More information is available here.  

