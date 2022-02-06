News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Cracks appear in Mundesley cliff top close to previous fall

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:51 AM February 6, 2022
Large cracks have appeared on Mundesley cliff top close to the scene of last December's fall.

Cracks have appeared again on the cliff top at Mundesley close to where a previous fall took place in December.

Vale Road in the area is currently closed as HM Coastguard Bacton investigates the issue after they were called to the area at 8.45pm on Saturday night.

The cracks have appeared across a 40ft section of the cliff top car park.

Coastguards said they found "substantial cracks" across 40ft of the cliff car park which were opening up while they were on the scene.

Vale Road is currently closed until further notice, with people urged not to enter the area.

North Norfolk District Council's coastal team have also been informed.

It comes after a cliff fall demolished a pathway which led the the beach near to where the new cracks have emerged.

