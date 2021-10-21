WATCH: Cars float on high tide in north Norfolk

Video

Published: 9:16 PM October 21, 2021

Two cars were seen floating on the high tide in Blakeney - Credit: Jessica Wilkinson

Several people were caught out by this morning's coastal flooding, despite several warnings.

One of the worst impacted was at Blakeney and can be seen in photos and videos taken by Jessica Wilkinson.

At around 7.50am this morning, Ms Wilkinson saw two cars stranded by the high tide.

She said: "I see a high tide every day but it's never normally like that, the white BMW was actually bobbing around.

"My friend had been down earlier and said it had moved at least ninety degrees. There was another car underwater a few roads over too.

High tide in Blakeney flooding the waterside road. - Credit: Jessica Wilkinson

"The BMW owner came back at low tide and when he opened the doors water flooded out, all the airbags had gone off and the car wouldn't start.

"The waves were really choppy, the quay is normally quite calm. The wind was pushing it in so the water stayed in longer.

The Blakeney Quay car park on a normal day - Credit: Google

"It was low tide by 10am, but the road was covered in debris."

Likely flood warnings were given yesterday afternoon, October 20, for areas around the Norfolk coast.

The high tide in Blakeney reached the buildings on the waterfront - Credit: Jessica Wilkinson

The areas included West Lynn to Hunstanton, Wells to Cromer, Mundesley to Winterton on Sea, and Caister to Gorleston.

There are ongoing alerts today, October 21, from Lowestoft to Bungay and Norwich, and from Great Yarmouth to Aylsham, Reedham and Ingham. These alerts are less serious than warnings.