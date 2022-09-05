News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Water skiers flock to Hunstanton for racing weekend

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:18 AM September 5, 2022
Updated: 9:57 AM September 5, 2022
Ollie Cooper in the boat with his team after winning the open category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.

Ollie Cooper in the boat with his team after winning the open category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

The sea off Hunstanton was filled with the roar of powerboats as the town hosted a weekend of water-skiing. 

A total of 60 competitors including boat drivers, observers and skiers themselves took part across Saturday and Sunday, with teams reaching speeds of more than 80-90pmh. 

The contest was organised by the same team behind the Hanseatic Water Ski Race in King's Lynn, which took place over the August 6-7 weekend. 

Tom Lumleys, from the Hunstanton ski club, said of the weekend: "Everything has gone really well and all the racing has been on time."

Categories included Under 8s, in which young competitors race on blow-up skis towed by a jet ski, Under 12s, seniors, ladies, open, formula two and three. 

Winners on the Saturday included: First place in the Under 8s went to Ivy Robinson, followed by Chloe Cole and Ethan Cole. The Under 12s place-getting skiers were Darcy Manchett in first, followed by Arthur Murfett and Luca Manchett.

Paige Teyhan, who finished second in the ladies category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.

Paige Teyhan, who finished second in the ladies category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Ashley Cooper, winner of the formula three category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.

Ashley Cooper, winner of the formula three category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Ashley Cooper, centre, winner of the formula three category at the Hunstanton

Ashley Cooper, centre, winner of the formula three category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend, on the podium with other placegetters. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Darcy Manchett, centre, winner of the under 12s category at the Hunstanton

Darcy Manchett, centre, winner of the under 12s category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend, on the podium with other placegetters. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Daryl Tyndall the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.

Daryl Tyndall the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Lewis Worboys taking part in the formula three category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.

Lewis Worboys taking part in the formula three category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Ollie Cooper, centre, on the podium after winning the open category at the .

Ollie Cooper, centre, on the podium after winning the open category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend, with the top three teams. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Ollie Cooper in the water after winning the open category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.

Ollie Cooper in the water after winning the open category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Ollie Cooper in the water after winning the open category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.

Ollie Cooper in the water after winning the open category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Samantha Clark, who was winner of the ladies category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.

Samantha Clark, who was winner of the ladies category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Ethan Cole taking part in the Under 8s category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.

Ethan Cole taking part in the Under 8s category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

