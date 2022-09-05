Water skiers flock to Hunstanton for racing weekend

Gallery

Ollie Cooper in the boat with his team after winning the open category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

The sea off Hunstanton was filled with the roar of powerboats as the town hosted a weekend of water-skiing.

A total of 60 competitors including boat drivers, observers and skiers themselves took part across Saturday and Sunday, with teams reaching speeds of more than 80-90pmh.

The contest was organised by the same team behind the Hanseatic Water Ski Race in King's Lynn, which took place over the August 6-7 weekend.

Tom Lumleys, from the Hunstanton ski club, said of the weekend: "Everything has gone really well and all the racing has been on time."

Categories included Under 8s, in which young competitors race on blow-up skis towed by a jet ski, Under 12s, seniors, ladies, open, formula two and three.

Winners on the Saturday included: First place in the Under 8s went to Ivy Robinson, followed by Chloe Cole and Ethan Cole. The Under 12s place-getting skiers were Darcy Manchett in first, followed by Arthur Murfett and Luca Manchett.

Paige Teyhan, who finished second in the ladies category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Ashley Cooper, winner of the formula three category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Ashley Cooper, centre, winner of the formula three category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend, on the podium with other placegetters. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Darcy Manchett, centre, winner of the under 12s category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend, on the podium with other placegetters. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Daryl Tyndall the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Lewis Worboys taking part in the formula three category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Ollie Cooper, centre, on the podium after winning the open category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend, with the top three teams. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Ollie Cooper in the water after winning the open category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Ollie Cooper in the water after winning the open category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

Samantha Clark, who was winner of the ladies category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend. - Credit: Paul Easton Photography