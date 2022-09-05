Water skiers flock to Hunstanton for racing weekend

Published:
8:18 AM September 5, 2022
Updated:
9:57 AM September 5, 2022
The sea off Hunstanton was filled with the roar of powerboats as the town hosted a weekend of water-skiing.
A total of 60 competitors including boat drivers, observers and skiers themselves took part across Saturday and Sunday, with teams reaching speeds of more than 80-90pmh.
The contest was organised by the same team behind the Hanseatic Water Ski Race in King's Lynn, which took place over the August 6-7 weekend.
Tom Lumleys, from the Hunstanton ski club, said of the weekend: "Everything has gone really well and all the racing has been on time."
Categories included Under 8s, in which young competitors race on blow-up skis towed by a jet ski, Under 12s, seniors, ladies, open, formula two and three.
Winners on the Saturday included: First place in the Under 8s went to Ivy Robinson, followed by Chloe Cole and Ethan Cole. The Under 12s place-getting skiers were Darcy Manchett in first, followed by Arthur Murfett and Luca Manchett.
Paige Teyhan, who finished second in the ladies category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.
- Credit: Paul Easton Photography
Ashley Cooper, winner of the formula three category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.
- Credit: Paul Easton Photography
Ashley Cooper, centre, winner of the formula three category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend, on the podium with other placegetters.
- Credit: Paul Easton Photography
Darcy Manchett, centre, winner of the under 12s category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend, on the podium with other placegetters.
- Credit: Paul Easton Photography
Daryl Tyndall the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.
- Credit: Paul Easton Photography
Lewis Worboys taking part in the formula three category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.
- Credit: Paul Easton Photography
Ollie Cooper, centre, on the podium after winning the open category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend, with the top three teams.
- Credit: Paul Easton Photography
Ollie Cooper in the water after winning the open category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.
- Credit: Paul Easton Photography
Ollie Cooper in the water after winning the open category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.
- Credit: Paul Easton Photography
Samantha Clark, who was winner of the ladies category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.
- Credit: Paul Easton Photography
Ethan Cole taking part in the Under 8s category at the Hunstanton water ski race weekend.
- Credit: Paul Easton Photography