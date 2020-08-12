Search

Water ambassador gives group tips to avoid shortages

PUBLISHED: 13:24 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 12 August 2020

File photo. Reducing everyday water use can cut the risk of water shortages in the future. Picture: Getty Images

File photo. Reducing everyday water use can cut the risk of water shortages in the future. Picture: Getty Images

Water shortages are inevitable within the next decade if consumption is not reduced, according to an expert on the issue.

Karen Thompson, Anglia Water’s community water ambassador and head of procurement, addressed an online meeting of the group Sustainable Sheringham about the need to bring water usage levels down to ensure there is enough for the coming decades.

She said: “If we do not reduce our water use in the Anglia Water region, water shortages are inevitable. There is a limited supply of water and there is a growing demand”.

Ms Thompson told the meeting, which was held via Zoom, how people can limit the risk of water shortages and cut their water bills at the same time.

Her advice included: Having showers rather than baths, only filling the dishwasher or washing machine before use, and washing vegetables in a bowl rather than under a tap.

