Wartime memories from RAF station set to be cherished

PUBLISHED: 14:32 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 29 January 2020

Trustees Carl Lamb and Nick Farmer, along with Peter Howe from Love of the Broads. Picture: RAFADRM

Archant

Wartime memories from a north Norfolk RAF station can soon be cherished, thanks to a grant of nearly £2200.

The RAF Air Defence Radar Museum, near Horning, was successful in an application for grant-funding from Love the Broads visitor giving scheme.

The grant will initially be used to record volunteers' memories in regard to their service years at Remote Radar Head (RRH) Neatishead.

Stage two of the project will be recording visitors and former Neatishead personnel who may wish to share similar stories.

Manager Lynn Kerslake said she was delighted the project had now come to fruition.

She said: "Grateful thanks go to Love the Broads as it now gives the museum funding to purchase equipment and funding to display these precious memories both in digital and audio format."

The cheque was accepted in the cold war room at the museum by trustees Carl Lamb and Nick Farmer.

