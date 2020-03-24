Pier fenced off as tourists keep flocking to coast

Cromer Pier, which has been fenced off amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Jon Williamson (c) copyright newzulu.com

One of Norfolk’s best known attractions has been fenced off amid concerns people are ignoring emergency rules about social distancing due to the coronavirus.

North Norfolk District Council took the decision on Monday, March 24 to close its beach car parks and it has now gone one step further - by fencing off Cromer Pier.

Sarah Butikofer, council leader, said: “We are trying to do everything that we can to show that north Norfolk is closed and people should not be coming here for holidays.

“We don’t take shutting off the pier lightly but it is a place people feel that they can congregate. I’m still getting reports of people checking into holiday cottages today. We really need to be taking this a bit more seriously.”

Mrs Butikofer urged would-be holidaymakers to heed the government’s advice and stay at their main residence in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

All performances at the pier’s Pavilion Theatre have been cancelled until June 19.

