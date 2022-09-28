New project aims to keep Sheringham residents warm this winter

Sheringham Community Centre, which is the headquarters of the town council. Photo: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

A new project in Sheringham is aiming for everybody to have access to warm spaces this winter.

Warm Spaces for All, made up of Healthier Sheringham and a representative of the town council, will hold a meeting on Monday, October 3, at Sheringham Community Centre, to develop a plan for providing heated spaces across the town.

The group is inviting venues, community groups and services who would like to be involved or know more to come along at 6.30pm.

Warm Spaces For All hopes to encourage partners to make strategic use of buildings such as libraries and community centres which are already heated or heated on particular days.

Organisations not offering a venue can contribute with volunteers.

Liz Withington, Sheringham town councillor, is a member of the Warm Places for All group. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Withington

Liz Withington, town councillor, said she hopes that community groups, venues, residents and organisations take the project "to their hearts and be places of hope in what looks like bleak times ahead".











