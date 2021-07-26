All set for village produce show after 'freaky spring'

Published: 12:31 PM July 26, 2021

George Cooper and Sheila Mason, organiser of the Walcott Village Show, checking their crops ahead of this year's competition. - Credit: Maurice Gray

Everything from flowers and fruit and veg to photography and crafts can be entered in this year's Walcott Village Show.

The show takes place on Saturday, August 7 at Walcott Village Hall, with public viewing 1-4pm

Sheila Mason, organiser, said: “It's going to be an interesting year of variable entries due to a freaky spring, so don't worry if your hydrangeas have gone over and your roses are flagging, your broad beans are longer than your runners and your ‘frenchies’ are puny, and so what if your tomatoes are swishy, just have a go, you never know.

"It’s all just a bit of fun to take part, show off your photographic eye and your crafty creations. Just 50p each entry with certificates awarded and even a 'best in show cup'."

There are 74 entry classes ‘something for everyone’ and all types of entries are appreciated, and the proceeds go towards maintaining the hall.

Entry forms are outside the hall or to print off from Facebook, search for @walcottvillagehallnorfolk. Bring your entries on Friday 6pm–8pm and Saturday 8am–11am.







