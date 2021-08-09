Record-breaking number of entries at village show

Published: 2:56 PM August 9, 2021

Sheila Mason, Walcott Village Show organiser, with an exhibit using 18 century bedpan. - Credit: Maurice Gray

The Walcott Village Show proved once again what a popular event it is.

It grows every year and even the recent Covid problems haven’t held it back.

With a record breaking 201 entries this year and a wide selection of classes, it was attended by all ages.

Janet Cooper, chairman, said: "‘Best in Show’ went to Wendy Pyke with a wonderful and unusual bright yellow pie-shaped squash, followed in second place by Barbara Stackwood with a beautiful seascape needlework picture. Third place to Derek Pike with his exhibition standard set of three onions.

At the Walcott Village Show were, from left Kathy, Janet Cooper (show chairman), Sheila and Sheila Mason (show organiser) with some of the exhibits. - Credit: Maurice Gray

“We hope the show will get bigger and better each year with more classes.

You may also want to watch:

“It is a show that is open to all, and I hope our wide range of classes show that.

“The next show will be on August 6, 2022. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Sheila Mason, Walcott Village Show organiser, with some of the colourful exhibits. - Credit: Maurice Gray

Besides the fruit, flower, and vegetables, there were successes in the handicrafts section, the literary and photography sections, and the home baking. Over £136 was raised for hall funds.

Wendy Pyke's entry at the Walcott Village Show, which won the Best In Show award. - Credit: Maurice Gray



