Record-breaking number of entries at village show
The Walcott Village Show proved once again what a popular event it is.
It grows every year and even the recent Covid problems haven’t held it back.
With a record breaking 201 entries this year and a wide selection of classes, it was attended by all ages.
Janet Cooper, chairman, said: "‘Best in Show’ went to Wendy Pyke with a wonderful and unusual bright yellow pie-shaped squash, followed in second place by Barbara Stackwood with a beautiful seascape needlework picture. Third place to Derek Pike with his exhibition standard set of three onions.
“We hope the show will get bigger and better each year with more classes.
“It is a show that is open to all, and I hope our wide range of classes show that.
“The next show will be on August 6, 2022. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”
Besides the fruit, flower, and vegetables, there were successes in the handicrafts section, the literary and photography sections, and the home baking. Over £136 was raised for hall funds.