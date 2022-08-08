Green man carving wins top honours at village show

Sarah Worthington's wood carving was the overall winner at the Walcott Village Show. - Credit: David Mason

Once again the Walcott Village Show was a resounding success with 140 entries; all of which were excellent.

The overall winner in the show was an exquisite wood carving featuring a mythical 'green man' and an owl by Sarah Worthington, who was delighted as this was her first time at the show.

The runner-up certificate went to Barbara Stackwood for her stunning photograph of a frog.

Sheila Mason, the show secretary, said she was delighted with the quality of the entries at this year's show.

Ms Mason said: "Although there weren’t the usual number of entries in the photography section, the quality was outstanding but there were more entries in the flower section than ever before which was blooming fantastic."

A total of £102.50 was raised for Wallcott Village Hall. The team at the hall said they wanted to thank residents of the village and surrounds for their continued support.



