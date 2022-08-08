News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Green man carving wins top honours at village show

Logo Icon

Maurice Gray

Published: 2:44 PM August 8, 2022
Sarah Worthington's wood carving was the overall winner at the Walcott Village Show.  

Sarah Worthington's wood carving was the overall winner at the Walcott Village Show. - Credit: David Mason

Once again the Walcott Village Show was a resounding success with 140 entries; all of which were excellent.

The overall winner in the show was an exquisite wood carving featuring a mythical 'green man' and an owl by Sarah Worthington, who was delighted as this was her first time at the show.

The runner-up certificate went to Barbara Stackwood for her stunning photograph of a frog.

Sheila Mason, the show secretary, said she was delighted with the quality of the entries at this year's show.

Ms Mason said: "Although there weren’t the usual number of entries in the photography section, the quality was outstanding but there were more entries in the flower section than ever before which was blooming fantastic."

A total of £102.50 was raised for Wallcott Village Hall. The team at the hall said they wanted to thank residents of the village and surrounds for their continued support.


North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Poppy was found in Waxham

'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Prince Charles pictured with Matthew Rice and Patricia Parnell outside Cley church

Gallery

Prince Charles delights with visit to north Norfolk church

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Fenella Hawes

‘She lit up our lives’ - Family’s tribute to woman killed in hit-and-run

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Protestors outside North Walsham Library after a story time with Titania Trust (inset) was postponed.

Drag queen's story time called off amid protest at library

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon