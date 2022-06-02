News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Your say: What does the Queen mean to the people of north Norfolk?

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:45 AM June 2, 2022
We asked people in Mundesley what the Queen meant to them, ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 

We asked people in Mundesley what the Queen meant to them, ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Archant

Four days of celebrations marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee are about to begin. Reporter Stuart Anderson asked people in Mundesley what Queen Elizabeth II means to them.

Susan Gregson, from Mundesley.

Susan Gregson, from Mundesley. - Credit: Archant

"She's a really special monarch and she's done so much for the country. I just think she's brilliant. Especially at her age to still be doing so much is amazing."
Susan Gregson, 46

Elizabeth Healy.

Elizabeth Healy. - Credit: Archant

"I just think she's lovely, very dignified and so special. I love her and the royal family. She's been through quite a lot with certain things, and she's kept her dignity."  
Elizabeth Healy, 64

Angela Smith.

Angela Smith. - Credit: Archant

"I think she's glorious. I'm on the committee of the (WI) Women's Institute in Mundesley and she's our patron. 70 years is amazing. I've never seen the Queen in person, but she's not far away from us."
Angela Smith, 66

Doreen Joy.

Doreen Joy. - Credit: Archant

"She has given us stability and continuity over the last 70 years, so it's a bit of a worry when she goes that the monarchy might dissolve. She is the monarchy really. I've never met her but I've seen her from a distance, because I used to live in London so I went to events and saw her on the balcony."
Doreen Joy, 50

Bev Reynolds.

Bev Reynolds. - Credit: Archant

"I think she is an absolutely fabulous monarch. She's brought the country together. My first memory of the Queen was the coronation.
I remember seeing it on a little black and white telly. My dad bought it specifically. She's done remarkably well."  
Bev Reynolds, 75

Christine Harding.

Christine Harding. - Credit: Archant

"I'm worried that when she goes the monarchy may not last. She's such a wonderfully lady. I saw her on Plymouth Hoe when I was very young in the Brownies, that was a long time ago."
Christine Harding

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show.The Red Arrows.Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Constantia Cottage Restaurant in East Runton. Inset, the Constantia Brothers. Pictures: Google Stree

Former coastal restaurant up for auction

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The Thorpe St Andrew Fireworks event. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

8 places where you can see fireworks for free in Norfolk for the jubilee

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The car boot sale at North Walsham Memorial Park on May 22.

New car boot to take place monthly after early success

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon