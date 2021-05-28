Your say: Is tourism good for Cromer?
- Credit: Archant
With a question mark still hanging over foreign travel, North Norfolk is widely expected to see an influx of visitors this summer as many choose to staycation.
Reporter Sabrina Johnson asked people in Cromer if they think tourism is good for the town or not.
William Wilson, 67, retired, from Walcott, said: "Yes, it's good, it's good for the whole of the region. It generates money and nice things for people to come and do."
Violet Wilson, 68, retired from Walcott said: "It helps the businesses. [You need tourism] with all the small places, you definitely need it."
Christine Candler, 60, from Norfolk, who works in retail, said: "It's definitely good, without it Cromer would go to pieces. It also helps with employment."
You may also want to watch:
Vince Eremita, 73, retired, from Northamptonshire, said: "Absolutely. We're tourists, we're staying at Mundesley, it's our second day here.
"We have always liked it here. We have visited a couple of times over the years and Cromer has some nice new shops."
Most Read
- 1 'Operation London Bridge' - town begins preparations for Queen's death
- 2 Couple 'spread sugar love' by opening high street 'cakery'
- 3 Hundreds of homes across Norfolk hit by power cut
- 4 What we know so far about plans for 1,800 new North Walsham homes
- 5 Bus firm apologises for diversion after 'short notice' road closure
- 6 'I couldn't believe it when I saw it' - Baby blackbirds nesting in tractor
- 7 Breakthrough hope over 'insufferable' military plane noise
- 8 Fresh faces sought as council turns over new leaf
- 9 New £750 CCTV camera to be installed in car park where hit and run happened
- 10 'Really great news' - MP's delight as vaccinations to begin at pharmacy
Stan Semek, 71, retired, from Buckinghamshire, said: "I assume it's good. I'm a tourist, I presume it must be excellent for Cromer because without tourists it would be a lot more difficult for places."
Polly Clarke, 61, retired, from Cromer said: "Yes tourism is good for Cromer, it's good for the businesses.
"I know a lot of folks get fed about it because there's not enough parking and I know a lot of people don't like the crowds, but then don't live in a seaside town."