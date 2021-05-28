News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Your say: Is tourism good for Cromer?

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 6:30 AM May 28, 2021   
People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach.Picture: Antony Kelly

Cromer, and its famous pier, is one of North Norfolk's busiest tourist destinations - Credit: Archant

With a question mark still hanging over foreign travel, North Norfolk is widely expected to see an influx of visitors this summer as many choose to staycation.

Reporter Sabrina Johnson asked people in Cromer if they think tourism is good for the town or not.

William Wilson, 67, retired from Walcott

William Wilson, 67, retired from Walcott - Credit: Archant

William Wilson, 67, retired, from Walcott, said: "Yes, it's good, it's good for the whole of the region. It generates money and nice things for people to come and do."

Violet Wilson, 68, retired from Walcott

Violet Wilson, 68, retired from Walcott - Credit: Archant

Violet Wilson, 68, retired from Walcott said: "It helps the businesses. [You need tourism] with all the small places, you definitely need it."

Christine Candler, 60, from Norfolk

Christine Candler, 60, from Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Christine Candler, 60, from Norfolk, who works in retail, said: "It's definitely good, without it Cromer would go to pieces. It also helps with employment."

Vince Eremita, 73, from Northamptonshire

Vince Eremita, 73 from Northamptonshire - Credit: Archant

Vince Eremita, 73, retired, from Northamptonshire, said: "Absolutely. We're tourists, we're staying at Mundesley, it's our second day here.

"We have always liked it here. We have visited a couple of times over the years and Cromer has some nice new shops."

Stan Semek, 71, from Buckinghamshire

Stan Semek, 71, from Buckinghamshire - Credit: Archant

Stan Semek, 71, retired, from Buckinghamshire, said: "I assume it's good. I'm a tourist, I presume it must be excellent for Cromer because without tourists it would be a lot more difficult for places."

Polly Clarke, 61, retired from Cromer

Polly Clarke, 61, retired from Cromer - Credit: Archant

Polly Clarke, 61, retired, from Cromer said: "Yes tourism is good for Cromer, it's good for the businesses.

"I know a lot of folks get fed about it because there's not enough parking and I know a lot of people don't like the crowds, but then don't live in a seaside town."


