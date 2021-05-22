Your Say - Where are you going on holidays this year?

Published: 5:00 AM May 22, 2021

We asked people in north Norfolk where they were planning to spend their holiday in 2021. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

With international travel restrictions expected to remain in place for months, domestic holidays are expected to be popular in 2021.

Reporter Stuart Anderson asked people in North Norfolk where they were planning to take their vacation this year.

Michelle Homfray. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Michelle Homfray, 38, from North Walsham, said: "We've got a Haven Holidays break in Yorkshire planned for half term. I've got two kids so as a family, it's good. We're not going to travel abroad this year - you can't get a two-year-old to wear a mask on a plane."

Kirstie Anderson. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Kirsty Anderson, 29, from North Walsham, said: I'm not going abroad, because I can't afford it, and with everything that's going on. We're going to Tattershall Lakes in Lincolnshire for about a week. You can go fishing, do water sports, there's a spa, and the historic town of Lincoln."

Chris Lloyd. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Chris Lloyd, 28, from North Walsham, said: "I'm not going away. There are some great places all around the coast anyway, so we can find somewhere to amuse ourselves over summer, so I've got no plans of really going anywhere."

Wendy Wilson. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Wendy Wilson, 72, from North Walsham, said: "We usually go abroad every year, but obviously not this year. I'm going to Scotland in July, to stay a friend's house for a week. My brother's got an apartment in Turkey, so we usually go there, but that's a 'red' district at the moment so we won't be going there."

George Lysaght. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

George Lysaght, 23, from Norwich, said: "We're going to western Ireland, to do a walk down the western Ireland trail. It's best to keep it closer to home this year."

Jules Christou. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Jules Christou, 53, from North Walsham, said: "I'm waiting to go to Spain because my daughter lives over there.I think they're thinking about opening up soon, but they're quite behind on injections over there. Maybe later in the year."