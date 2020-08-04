Search

Advanced search

Push to fill up voter rolls ahead of next year’s elections

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 04 August 2020

Steve Blatch, North Norfolk District Council chief executive and electoral registration officer for the district. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Steve Blatch, North Norfolk District Council chief executive and electoral registration officer for the district. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

North Norfolk residents have been urged to make sure their electoral registration details are up-to-date ahead of next year’s local government polls.

North Norfolk District Council has launched a push to get more people onto the Electoral Roll ahead of next year's local government elections. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorth Norfolk District Council has launched a push to get more people onto the Electoral Roll ahead of next year's local government elections. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

North Norfolk District Council has launched its annual canvass to try and find people who could vote, but are not registered, in an effort to get them onto the books.

Steve Blatch, the council’s chief executive and electoral registration officer for the district, said: “It’s important that residents keep an eye out for correspondence from North Norfolk District Council, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register  for every address in north Norfolk.

“To make sure you are able to have your say at elections taking place next year, simply follow the instructions from your local authority.”

The next local government election will be for Norfolk County Council in May 2021. Eleven councillors represent north Norfolk at county level. The next police and crime commissioner election will also take place in May 2021, after it was delayed for a year due to the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Blatch said people could register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, or they could contact the council on 01263 516046 and details can be sent out by post.

He added: “This year’s canvass, which we have to carry out by law, is taking place during a challenging public health situation. We are working to ensure that we take account of public health guidelines, including the continued importance of social distancing.”

Research by the Electoral Commission shows that recent home-movers are far less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time. Nationally, 92pc of people who have been at their property for more than 16 years will be registered, compared to 36pc of people who have lived at an address for less than one year.

Melanie Davidson, the Electoral Commission’s head of support and improvement said: “It’s really important that everyone who is entitled to vote is able to do so.

“Making sure you provide the necessary information to your local authority when it is needed will ensure the process runs smoothly. This is particularly helpful in the current public health situation, as it will help avoid the need for home visits from canvassers.”

More information about registering to vote can be found online at electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fourteen people rescued after getting stranded on island off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island, Brancaster: National Trust

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Local lockdown ‘last resort’ for fresh Norfolk coronavirus outbreak

A local lockdown would be a last resort to combat a fresh rise in cases of coronavirus in Norfolk, a public health director has said. Pictured, Diane Steiner. Photo: Archant

‘Completely fatuous’ - Pub landlord hits out after £36,500 Covid-19 claim refused

Clive Stockton outside the Hill House Inn at Happisburgh. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fourteen people rescued after getting stranded on island off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island, Brancaster: National Trust

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Local lockdown ‘last resort’ for fresh Norfolk coronavirus outbreak

A local lockdown would be a last resort to combat a fresh rise in cases of coronavirus in Norfolk, a public health director has said. Pictured, Diane Steiner. Photo: Archant

‘Completely fatuous’ - Pub landlord hits out after £36,500 Covid-19 claim refused

Clive Stockton outside the Hill House Inn at Happisburgh. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Push to fill up voter rolls ahead of next year’s elections

Steve Blatch, North Norfolk District Council chief executive and electoral registration officer for the district. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Second phase of council’s Covid-19 help fund launched

Sarah Butikofer. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

New dance event aims to ‘bring Ibiza home’ to Norfolk

A new outdoor dance party event called Bringing Ibiza Home is being planned for north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Seafront revamp to town centre changes - £32m to be invested in local projects

The new leisure centre as seen from the beach. Picture: GYBC

From crabs to oysters: Five places to find Norfolk delicacies half price

Mussels at the Belgian Monk in Norwich Photo:Sonya Duncan