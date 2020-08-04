Push to fill up voter rolls ahead of next year’s elections

Steve Blatch, North Norfolk District Council chief executive and electoral registration officer for the district. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

North Norfolk residents have been urged to make sure their electoral registration details are up-to-date ahead of next year’s local government polls.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Norfolk District Council has launched a push to get more people onto the Electoral Roll ahead of next year's local government elections. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY North Norfolk District Council has launched a push to get more people onto the Electoral Roll ahead of next year's local government elections. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

North Norfolk District Council has launched its annual canvass to try and find people who could vote, but are not registered, in an effort to get them onto the books.

Steve Blatch, the council’s chief executive and electoral registration officer for the district, said: “It’s important that residents keep an eye out for correspondence from North Norfolk District Council, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in north Norfolk.

“To make sure you are able to have your say at elections taking place next year, simply follow the instructions from your local authority.”

The next local government election will be for Norfolk County Council in May 2021. Eleven councillors represent north Norfolk at county level. The next police and crime commissioner election will also take place in May 2021, after it was delayed for a year due to the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Blatch said people could register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, or they could contact the council on 01263 516046 and details can be sent out by post.

He added: “This year’s canvass, which we have to carry out by law, is taking place during a challenging public health situation. We are working to ensure that we take account of public health guidelines, including the continued importance of social distancing.”

Research by the Electoral Commission shows that recent home-movers are far less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time. Nationally, 92pc of people who have been at their property for more than 16 years will be registered, compared to 36pc of people who have lived at an address for less than one year.

Melanie Davidson, the Electoral Commission’s head of support and improvement said: “It’s really important that everyone who is entitled to vote is able to do so.

“Making sure you provide the necessary information to your local authority when it is needed will ensure the process runs smoothly. This is particularly helpful in the current public health situation, as it will help avoid the need for home visits from canvassers.”

More information about registering to vote can be found online at electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter.