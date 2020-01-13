Volunteers plant 40 trees each in mammoth single session

Volunteers have planted 1,200 trees in North Walsham. Pictures: Felbeck Trust Archant

About 30 volunteers planted 1,200 trees at a single event in north Norfolk.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) aims to plant 110,000 trees - one for every person in the district - over the next four years.

The Felbeck Trust, a charity which helps to restore and improve the Norfolk countryside for the benefit of wildlife, communities and visitors, organised the event in response to NNDC's appeal to get members of the public and community groups involved.

Working under the direction of the council's countryside rangers team, more than 30 volunteers from the trust, the community and Easton and Otley College planted a mix of locally sourced and grown deciduous species including hazel, beech and oak. The council said these new species will help to improve biodiversity and be better for the wildlife, replacing the majority of conifers planted there 70 to 100 years ago.

The event at Sadler's Wood pocket park in North Walsham was one of the first large-scale planting exercises to be completed since the council launched the 110,000 trees goal at its Green Build event in September.

Nigel Lloyd, environment portfolio holder at NNDC, said: "We were delighted with the response to our first large-scale planting activity since launching the campaign. "Twelve hundred trees in one event is a huge milestone to achieve within this year's tree planting season. These are in addition to a further 10,000 trees being planted this planting season at our country parks.

"We are looking forward to working with other local community groups, schools, businesses and individuals to run more events across north Norfolk in the coming months. "Whether it is one tree planted, or another 1200, each one counts towards our ambitious goal and we welcome all support and ideas."

To support its four-year tree planting ambition, NNDC is working with the Woodland Trust as its main supplier of trees. It is encouraging individuals, as well as schools, groups and businesses, to get involved with the campaign which is part of its journey to becoming a carbon neutral council by 2030.

For more information and details of how to get involved, visit: https://www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/trees



