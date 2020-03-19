500 trees planted in one session at country park

Nigel Lloyd, NNDC’'s Portfolio Holder for Environment, joins in with community tree planting at Holt Country Park. Picture: NNDC Archant

Community volunteers joined the council’s countryside rangers in planting 500 more trees at Holt Country Park.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) aims to plant 110,000 trees – one for every person in north Norfolk – over the next four years.

The council-run park will have 3,000 more trees added during this planting season. The rangers had already planted 1,500 trees at the park, and volunteers from Holt Day Care Centre and 15 members of the community helped plant an additional 500 saplings on March 11. The remaining 1,000 trees will be planted by the rangers.

The trees included a mixture of lime, hornbeam, oak, Norway spruce and goat willow.

Nigel Lloyd, NNDC’s portfolio holder for the environment, who also took part in the session, added: “We welcome all support and ideas and we would love to hear from other villages and groups who are interested in taking part.”

For more information, visit: https://www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/trees