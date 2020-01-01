Search

Advanced search

‘Respected and active’ Coastwatch volunteer stepping down after 25 years service

PUBLISHED: 11:01 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 29 May 2020

Arthur Adcock is retiring afrer 25 years' service with Mundesley Coastwatch. Pictures: Marie Greer

Arthur Adcock is retiring afrer 25 years' service with Mundesley Coastwatch. Pictures: Marie Greer

Archant

The longest-serving watchkeeper at a Norfolk Coastwatch station is stepping down after 25 years’ service.

Arthur Adcock receiving his 20-year service award in 2015. Pictures: supplied by Marie GreerArthur Adcock receiving his 20-year service award in 2015. Pictures: supplied by Marie Greer

Arthur Adcock has been with Mundesley Coastwatch since it started in 1995.

The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) was established after two fishermen lost their lives outside a redundant Coastguard lookout. Bass Point in Cornwall was the first Coastwatch station to open at the site of that tragedy.

Mundesley Coastwatch was the second station in the country to open on May 19, 1995. Founder Richard May placed an advert for volunteers, and Mr Adcock took up his duties on June 1, 1995.

There are now around 50 Coastwatch stations and Mundesley has over 50 volunteers.

Mundesley Coastwatch tower. Pictures: Marie GreerMundesley Coastwatch tower. Pictures: Marie Greer

Mr Adcock said: “There have been many changes over the years. In the early days meetings took place at Richard’s house and there were only around eight watchkeepers.

“Equipment was sparse, just a compass rose, desk, pointer, telephone and an old valve radio that we listened to the weather forecast on.

You may also want to watch:

“With so few volunteers, shifts lasted as long as the next person turned up, if they did. Typically shifts lasted all morning or all afternoon and were single shifts. A far cry from today’s two watchkeeper, two-hour shift pattern.”

One of his proudest moments was when Mundesley was the first station to receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Mr Adcock had joined the RAF aged 15 and served for 40 years. He then worked on the MacMillan cancer ward at Peterborough Hospital, before his Coastwtach service.

He said: “It has been a privilege working with such a diverse and interesting group of people. I thank Richard May for setting the station up. I would also like to thank the station managers Ray Amo, John Carpenter, Bob White and, currently, Duncan Mackenzie.”

Mr Mackenzie said: “Arthur has been a well-respected and active watchkeeper, always willing to offer his views based on his wealth of experience.

“The service is only what it is thanks to our early pioneers and our active volunteers, and Arthur is both.”

Mundesley Coastwatch is temporarily closed for the first time in its history due to the coronavirus outbreak.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Community rallies after motorcycles and van were stolen in overnight raid

There was a break-in at DRD Motorcycles in North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Get your own piece of Norfolk ‘paradise’ at this £1.85m farmhouse with tennis court and swimming pool

A true Norfolk paradise: Franklins Farm in Lower Bodham near Holt is on the market for £1,850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Community rallies after motorcycles and van were stolen in overnight raid

There was a break-in at DRD Motorcycles in North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Get your own piece of Norfolk ‘paradise’ at this £1.85m farmhouse with tennis court and swimming pool

A true Norfolk paradise: Franklins Farm in Lower Bodham near Holt is on the market for £1,850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the North Norfolk News

‘Exceptional spike’ in restraint of mental health patients during pandemic

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Respected and active’ Coastwatch volunteer stepping down after 25 years service

Arthur Adcock is retiring afrer 25 years' service with Mundesley Coastwatch. Pictures: Marie Greer

Business response network provides coronavirus support

'We want business actively contributing towards a better society,' says Andy Brown Picture: Anglian Water

Mast to be made 7m taller in Norfolk village for 5G

Plans for the extension of a telecommunications mast in Saxthorpe from 15m to 22m in height. Picture: NNDC planning documents/ Arquiva

National Trust reopening more gardens and parklands

The National Trust's Blickling Hall remains closed, but the car park has reopened. Picture: Archant
Drive 24