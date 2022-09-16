Joy for Viv after lifetime achievement award for school work

Viv Farnell, registrar at Beeston Hall School, with her Lifetime Achievement award from Tatler magazine. - Credit: Denise Bradley

She has been a familiar face around Beeston Hall School for four decades.

And now Viv Farnell's contribution has been recognised after the 57-year-old was given the lifetime achievement award at this year's Tatler Schools Awards.

Mrs Farnell, who lives in Overstrand, travelled to an awards night in London to accept the honour.

She said: "I was quite excited and surprised to win - I really didn't expect it.

"I was presented with a silver bowl with an inscription it it, and then we all had to go and say a few words."

Mrs Farnell started working at the school aged just 17 - it was her first job after leaving college.

She said: "I had done a year at secretarial college and the headmaster said, we're looking for a school secretary, come in and see how you get on for a couple of weeks'.

"After that term he said I was doing a great job and could stay as long as I liked.

"I've been very lucky and have had a lovely time. Once you start having children you realise how lucky you are to have a job that has school holidays. - it makes such a difference."

Mrs Farnell was able to go part time when she had children, and afterwards returned to full-time work.

Over the years she has filled different roles including school secretary and personal assistant to the headmaster. She currently works as the school's registrar.

"It's a very varied role," she said. "Every day is different and you don't know what's coming next. It's a nice mixture of working with children and dealing with parents and staff.

"I deal with prospective parents and new pupils, show parents around the school, organise the open days. We go to events such as the Royal Norfolk Show and sometimes the Independent Schools Show in London.

"The joy is in seeing past pupils who were here as children, who are now coming back with their own children.

"Sometimes the children look so much like their parents I go to call them by the wrong name because they look so much like their mum or dad."

Beeston Hall School, located near Sheringham, is the largest boarding preparatory school in East Anglia.