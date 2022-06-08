Cromer author publishes book about life in France

Viv Booth with her new book Paying With Fish, about life in France. - Credit: Provided by Viv Booth

The quirks of life in France - both on the coast and in the countryside - go under the spotlight in a new book by a Cromer-based author.

Viv Booth has published Paying With Fish, which tells tales of her decade spent living in the seaside village of Primel Tregastel in Brittany, and then Martinet, near Nantes.

Ms Booth, 64, said the title of the book came from a play on words about how French vets offer discounts for paying in cash, or 'espèces' which sounds like fish.

Ms Booth, who, with her husband moved to Cromer in 2019, said: "When the pandemic hit in 2020 and we went into lockdown I felt it was the ideal opportunity to complete the book, which I did.

"We decided to move to Cromer for several reasons, the grandchildren were growing up, we were getting older, we wanted to get back to the feeling that France has and North Norfolk has that feel and the lifestyle. And I had a dream of living close to the sea."

Paying With Fish is for sale at outlets including Jarrolds in Cromer, and online at www.austinmacauley.com/book/paying-fish