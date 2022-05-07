More visas issued for Ukrainians coming to Norfolk

Ukrainian refugees gathered at a support hub event at Dereham Baptist Church in April. Dozens more visas have been issued to Ukrainians bound for Norfolk over the space of a week. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The most recent Home Office figures show that in the week up to May 3, eight visas for Ukrainians coming to Norwich were issued under the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, bringing the total for the city up to 93.

For North Norfolk, six new visas were issued in the same period, bringing its total to 107, and the figure was 26 for South Norfolk, making for a total of 183.

One extra visa was granted for Great Yarmouth and six more for King's Lynn and West Norfolk, bringing their totals to 68 and 135, respectively. The total Broadland figure is 65, up by 12 within a week, and for Breckland the number of visas rose by 11 to 98.

The sponsorship scheme is for visa applications from Ukrainians who wish to travel to the UK and who have people here willing to sponsor them - the figures exclude visas issued through the Ukraine Family Scheme.

As of May 3, there have been 17,900 arrivals via the Ukraine Family Scheme and 19,500 via the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.











