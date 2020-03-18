Vintage ‘60s festival in Cromer latest casualty of coronavirus outbreak

The Vintage Sixties Festival in Cromer has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Cromer Pier Archant

The much-anticipated Vintage Sixties Festival in Cromer has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Classic scooters on show at last year's Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELL Classic scooters on show at last year's Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELL

The event, plus Folk on the Pier and Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society, will be put back until 2021.

It comes as all planned events on Cromer pier and performances at the Pavilion Theatre are postponed until Friday, June 19.

The festival attracted a staggering number of visitors in 2019 and this year’s event, between March 28 and 29, would have featured early rock ‘n’ roll star, Marty Wilde. Visitors were also looking forward to vintage clothing, record, bric-a-brac and collectibles trading stalls on the pier and promenade.

A spokesman for Openwide Coastal Ltd, which manages the theatre, said: “We will begin the process of contacting all affected customers starting from 9am on March 19.

The Vintage Sixties Festival in Cromer has been postponed. Picture: Cromer Pier The Vintage Sixties Festival in Cromer has been postponed. Picture: Cromer Pier

“We delayed the taking of this action for as long as possible whilst we waited for clarity from the government in the hope of minimising the devastating impact upon our teams, our performers and our business.

“In seeking to support the government advice to you it will mean that we will have to operate on a skeleton and dispersed team from March 19 and will endeavour to adjust to our new circumstances as positively as is possible.

“Many customers have already indicated a preference to transfer bookings or accept credit and some have even offered to donate the cost of their tickets to the arts in the hope that jobs will be saved.

“To them we say a heartfelt thank you. Your generosity of spirit has been genuinely uplifting in what is a very emotional and truly devastating time for all those associated with the pier.”

A spokesman added: “In the aftermath of three named storms in February times have been tough for us and the approach to Easter and the beginning of the season was to have been the light at the end of the tunnel we all needed.

“These are very uncertain and scary times for many people and you can be assured that we will continue to work hard to preserve this iconic landmark and jewel in the north Norfolk tourism crown.”