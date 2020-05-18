How vintage van is keeping villagers supplied during lockdown

Tom Neall, from Edgefield, started the Village Van in North Norfolk after the lockdown was announced. Picture: Supplied by Tom Neall Archant

A vintage vehicle is being put to a very modern use by a north Norfolk caterer.

Tom Neall, from Edgefield, found himself at a loose end when the lockdown started as his two businesses, Quack N Mac and Neall’s Kitchen, could no longer trade.

So the 26-year-old turned a 1973 Citeron H van called Claude he bought last year into a mobile village shop to service village residents who were left without anywhere else to shop.

The Village Van has been selling fruit and vegetables, meat and other produce from north Norfolk suppliers, much of which would have otherwise been sold to restaurants and similar businesses.

Mr Neall said: “The response has been fantastic. Over the years many villages have lost their local shops, and this is a bit like going back to the good old days.”

The van services villages between Cromer, Aylsham and Fakenham. For more details of where it stops, visit www.neallskitchen.com/villagevan