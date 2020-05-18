Search

Advanced search

How vintage van is keeping villagers supplied during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:16 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 18 May 2020

Tom Neall, from Edgefield, started the Village Van in North Norfolk after the lockdown was announced. Picture: Supplied by Tom Neall

Tom Neall, from Edgefield, started the Village Van in North Norfolk after the lockdown was announced. Picture: Supplied by Tom Neall

Archant

A vintage vehicle is being put to a very modern use by a north Norfolk caterer.

Tom Neall, from Edgefield, found himself at a loose end when the lockdown started as his two businesses, Quack N Mac and Neall’s Kitchen, could no longer trade.

You may also want to watch:

So the 26-year-old turned a 1973 Citeron H van called Claude he bought last year into a mobile village shop to service village residents who were left without anywhere else to shop.

The Village Van has been selling fruit and vegetables, meat and other produce from north Norfolk suppliers, much of which would have otherwise been sold to restaurants and similar businesses.

Mr Neall said: “The response has been fantastic. Over the years many villages have lost their local shops, and this is a bit like going back to the good old days.”

The van services villages between Cromer, Aylsham and Fakenham. For more details of where it stops, visit www.neallskitchen.com/villagevan

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Public toilets closed after thefts of toilet roll and hand soap

The public toilets on Beach Road near Wells Quay. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Seaside carnival cancels as pandemic continues

A scene from last year's Sheringham Carnival procession, which was hailed one of the

Seaside faces ‘Catch-22’ as lifeguard huts, toilets and car parks stay shut

RNLI plans just 70 lifeguarded beaches this summer, should the lockdown be lifted. Picture: RNLI

Coastal walking route change to help vulnerable birds

Rick Southwood, from Natural Englands Broads National Nature Reserves. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Public toilets closed after thefts of toilet roll and hand soap

The public toilets on Beach Road near Wells Quay. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Seaside carnival cancels as pandemic continues

A scene from last year's Sheringham Carnival procession, which was hailed one of the

Seaside faces ‘Catch-22’ as lifeguard huts, toilets and car parks stay shut

RNLI plans just 70 lifeguarded beaches this summer, should the lockdown be lifted. Picture: RNLI

Coastal walking route change to help vulnerable birds

Rick Southwood, from Natural Englands Broads National Nature Reserves. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the North Norfolk News

10 of the questions teachers are being urged to ask before schools reopen

Teachers have been urged to ask dozens of safety questions about the reopneing od schools by unions. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

WATCH: See inside Norfolk’s new centre for people recovering from coronavirus

Cawston Lodge the new step down centre, where people in Norfolk will go when they're recovering from coronavirus. New staff social distancing. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Public toilets closed after thefts of toilet roll and hand soap

The public toilets on Beach Road near Wells Quay. Picture: Matthew Usher.

WATCH: Bus firm tells passengers how to board vehicles safely

Bus travel is very different during the coronavirus pandemic, as companies have to put social distancing measures in place. Picture: Archant

How vintage van is keeping villagers supplied during lockdown

Tom Neall, from Edgefield, started the Village Van in North Norfolk after the lockdown was announced. Picture: Supplied by Tom Neall
Drive 24