Vikings invade rugby club for weekend festival

Anthony Carroll

Published: 9:57 AM July 17, 2022
Re-enactors Jordan Russell, Tony King, Thomas Williams, Edward Pasco and Hannah Stainsby at Ragnorok

"The Vikings are coming!"

During the Dark Ages that cry would cause people to shudder in fear as they fled from vicious Scandinavian raiders.

But in North Walsham at the weekend that means a chance for people to get up close to reenactors who are dedicated to showing people what Vikings were really like.

Roger Taylor and his daughter Autumn, 7, try out the viking weapons at Ragnorok Viking festival at N

The Ragnarok Festival is seeing Vikings galore descend on North Walsham Rugby Club in Scottow.

People are able to see how Vikings fought and lived their lives, including how they cooked and made intricate items, such as jewellery.

Re-enactor Jeff Marland creates viking replica jewellery at Ragnorok Viking festival at North Walsha

About 60 re-enactors are taking part in the two day festival, which also features Viking wrestling, displays of archery and visitors able to try out weaponry and armour and Viking food and drink.

Sword fighting at Ragnorok Viking festival at North Walsham Rugby Club

Paul Carter, 'battle chieftain' of the Norfolk-based Viking group Drakkr Sveiter, said: "It's a great way to learn more about the living history side of the Viking world.

6-year old twins Bertie and Freddie Calvert-White with re-enactor Andrew Candy at Ragnorok Viking fe

"It is about learning about the culture and the weapons we use."

It runs until 5pm today.


Re-enactor Tony King cooks for the encampment at Ragnorok Viking festival at North Walsham Rugby Clu

Re-enactor Madalin Matthewson demonstrates her archery skills at Ragnorok Viking festival at North W

