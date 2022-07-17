Vikings invade rugby club for weekend festival

Re-enactors Jordan Russell, Tony King, Thomas Williams, Edward Pasco and Hannah Stainsby at Ragnorok Viking festival at North Walsham Rugby Club - Credit: Lauren De Boise

"The Vikings are coming!"

During the Dark Ages that cry would cause people to shudder in fear as they fled from vicious Scandinavian raiders.

But in North Walsham at the weekend that means a chance for people to get up close to reenactors who are dedicated to showing people what Vikings were really like.

The Ragnarok Festival is seeing Vikings galore descend on North Walsham Rugby Club in Scottow.

People are able to see how Vikings fought and lived their lives, including how they cooked and made intricate items, such as jewellery.

About 60 re-enactors are taking part in the two day festival, which also features Viking wrestling, displays of archery and visitors able to try out weaponry and armour and Viking food and drink.

Paul Carter, 'battle chieftain' of the Norfolk-based Viking group Drakkr Sveiter, said: "It's a great way to learn more about the living history side of the Viking world.

"It is about learning about the culture and the weapons we use."

It runs until 5pm today.





