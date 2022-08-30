News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Village fair gives glimpse of life in Viking era

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:24 PM August 30, 2022
Viking themed fair in Ashmanhaugh to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation and the Acute onco

Lacey Rae Hines, Jackie Utting and Etty Malt in a Viking longboat at the fair in Ashmanhaugh. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

They once ruled over this part of Britain, and Vikings have made a comeback in Ashmanhaugh.

Around 300 people went to a Viking-themed family fair in the village near Hoveton on Sunday. It was organised by local Lynne Saunders, in memory of her husband Gary, who died in June 2020, aged 59.

Viking themed fair in Ashmanhaugh to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation and the Acute onco

Freya Utting, Lynne Saunders and Felicity Malt at the Viking-themed fair in Ashmanhaugh. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mrs Saunders said the fair raised around £900 for the British Heart Foundation and the acute oncology unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, which cared for her husband. 

Mrs Saunders said: "We had a similar craft fair in 2019, but this event had a theme to it. It was a real family affair - our four children all helped out and we sat around the fire in the evening playing music. 

Viking themed fair in Ashmanhaugh to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation and the Acute onco

Maya and Richard Goram in costume at the Viking-themed fair in Ashmanhaugh. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Gary wanted to be an archaeologist when he was younger, and we've always been interested in re-enactments. Although we're not re-enactors, we tried to give a flavour of Viking life." 

Mrs Saunders said she was already planning to put on another Viking fair next year.

Lynne's late husband Gary Saunders. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A tribute to Lynne's late husband, Gary Saunders. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Viking themed fair in Ashmanhaugh to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation and the Acute onco

A scene from the Viking themed fair in Ashmanhaugh. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Viking themed fair in Ashmanhaugh to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation and the Acute onco

Etty Malt and Lacey Rae Hines at the Viking fair. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Viking themed fair in Ashmanhaugh to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation and the Acute onco

One of the participants at the Viking-themed fair in Ashmanhaugh. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


