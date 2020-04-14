Vets turn to video to continue caring for four-legged friends

Toby Morell, small animal director at Westover Veterinary Centre in North Walsham, with his dog. Picture: Westover Veterinary Centre Archant

A north Norfolk veterinary practice has turned to technology to keep caring for animals during the coronavirus lockdown.

Chris Tomlinson, left, and Toby Morell of Norfolk's Westover Veterinary Centre. Picture: Westover Veterinary Centre Chris Tomlinson, left, and Toby Morell of Norfolk's Westover Veterinary Centre. Picture: Westover Veterinary Centre

Westover Veterinary Centre, which has practices in North Walsham, Hainford, Caister and Breckland, has started offering video consultations for people worried about their pets.

Toby Morell, Westover’s small animal director, said: “Whilst we will always provide emergency care, there are many cases where timely intervention can prevent a minor ailment becoming serious.

“From a coughing patient to vomiting, diarrhoea and lameness, non-emergency issues can be distressing for patients and owners alike.

“Customers have given us really positive feedback and find it reassuring that they can still have access to proper veterinary expertise without leaving their home.”

Mr Morell said they worked with a firm called FurtherMore Marketing to build a ‘telemedicine’ platform “in record time”.

The platform allows online bookings before a consultation over Zoom. Mr Morell said: “If it becomes clear that a trip to the clinic is required, we take the cost of the video call off any treatment.”