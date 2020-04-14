Search

Advanced search

Vets turn to video to continue caring for four-legged friends

PUBLISHED: 15:29 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 14 April 2020

Toby Morell, small animal director at Westover Veterinary Centre in North Walsham, with his dog. Picture: Westover Veterinary Centre

Toby Morell, small animal director at Westover Veterinary Centre in North Walsham, with his dog. Picture: Westover Veterinary Centre

Archant

A north Norfolk veterinary practice has turned to technology to keep caring for animals during the coronavirus lockdown.

Chris Tomlinson, left, and Toby Morell of Norfolk's Westover Veterinary Centre. Picture: Westover Veterinary CentreChris Tomlinson, left, and Toby Morell of Norfolk's Westover Veterinary Centre. Picture: Westover Veterinary Centre

Westover Veterinary Centre, which has practices in North Walsham, Hainford, Caister and Breckland, has started offering video consultations for people worried about their pets.

Toby Morell, Westover’s small animal director, said: “Whilst we will always provide emergency care, there are many cases where timely intervention can prevent a minor ailment becoming serious.

“From a coughing patient to vomiting, diarrhoea and lameness, non-emergency issues can be distressing for patients and owners alike.

“Customers have given us really positive feedback and find it reassuring that they can still have access to proper veterinary expertise without leaving their home.”

Mr Morell said they worked with a firm called FurtherMore Marketing to build a ‘telemedicine’ platform “in record time”.

The platform allows online bookings before a consultation over Zoom. Mr Morell said: “If it becomes clear that a trip to the clinic is required, we take the cost of the video call off any treatment.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Heritage railway fears ‘hard decisions’ as coronavirus hits Easter trade

Bure Valley Railway managing director Andrew Barnes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

WATCH: Pub delivers beer by drone during lockdown

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

‘They made monkey noises’ - Girl abused in street for wearing gas mask

Salima Boussabourne, 15, was apparently bullied for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Supplied by the family

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Heritage railway fears ‘hard decisions’ as coronavirus hits Easter trade

Bure Valley Railway managing director Andrew Barnes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

WATCH: Pub delivers beer by drone during lockdown

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

‘They made monkey noises’ - Girl abused in street for wearing gas mask

Salima Boussabourne, 15, was apparently bullied for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Supplied by the family

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Vets turn to video to continue caring for four-legged friends

Toby Morell, small animal director at Westover Veterinary Centre in North Walsham, with his dog. Picture: Westover Veterinary Centre

Norfolk vet insists cats can’t carry coronavirus

Confusion over whether or not millions of cats should be placed on lockdown even crashed the British Veterinary Associations website. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Care home workers join residents in lockdown to battle coronavirus

Residents at Aylsham Manor on Easter Sunday all holding up a piece of paper which reads

WATCH: Stream gives bird’s-eye view of famous falcons Henry and Poppy

The Cromer peregrine falcons with their 2020 clutch of eggs. Picture: Cromer Peregrine Project
Drive 24